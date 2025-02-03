Grammys 2025: Who is Bianca Censori? Kanye West’s architect wife who shocked everyone with ‘naked’ appearance

Bianca Censori, an Australian architect and designer, has found herself at the center of media attention following a controversial appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards alongside her husband, Kanye West.

Who is Bianca Censori? Bianca Censori rose to fame through her association with Kanye West’s Yeezy brand. Born and raised in Melbourne, she studied architecture at the University of Melbourne before becoming a key member in West’s fashion empire.

Censori, 30, gained public recognition after marrying West in December 2022, just one month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised. Initially joining Yeezy as an employee, she ultimately became Kayne West's spouse. Since their marriage, she has remained in the spotlight, frequently making headlines with her bold and unconventional fashion choices.

Advertisement

Grammy 2025 Winners LIVE updates What is the row? The couple made headlines at this year’s Grammys, where they were escorted out after a shocking red carpet moment. Censori arrived at the event covered in a long black fur coat, only to discard it while posing for photographers. Underneath, she wore a completely sheer minidress, leaving little to the imagination. The dress, seemingly made from sheer stockings, was paired with clear heels and no jewelry, emphasizing its bold and minimalist aesthetic. Censori remained poised, styling her dark brown hair in a sleek, low bun and keeping her makeup minimal. The outfit, which lacked any undergarments, sparked widespread debate and criticism. The incident has since fueled discussions about fashion boundaries and the impact of provocative style statements at public events.

Advertisement

West, 47, kept to his signature all-black ensemble, accessorised with a diamond chain and grills. The couple appeared to mimic the cover art of West’s 2024 album “Vultures 1,” which featured Censori posing with minimal clothing.

The incident has ignited debates over artistic expression versus public decorum.

While West was nominated for Best Rap Song for his collaboration "Carnival" with Ty Dolla $ign at the 2025 Grammys, the award went to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”