Grand Canyon flood: 15 people missing, dozens evacuated, heavy rainfall today may cause ‘additional flash flooding’

About 15 people may be missing after a flash flood hit Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, US, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Sunday. Dozens of people were evacuated after the flood swept large boulders, metal structures and other debris into the Colorado River, officials said.

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The flash flood hit the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch area on Saturday, with the NPS saying it began about 2:30 pm. The agency said the flooding followed rainfall on the Kaibab Plateau and was working with Arizona authorities to evacuate people and account for those who may have been in the affected areas.

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“The National Park Service is asking the public to provide information for approximately 15 individuals who may be missing or unaccounted for following a significant flash-flood event in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area on August 29,” it said in a press release.

Flooding leaves 15 unaccounted for, dozens evacuated The NPS said in an email to AFP that no deaths or injuries had been reported. As of Sunday morning, 62 people had been evacuated from Phantom Ranch and the lower North Kaibab Trail, with additional evacuations planned from Cottonwood Campground and Phantom Ranch.

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The agency is seeking information about people who may have been hiking or camping in the affected area, including along the North Kaibab Trail, at Bright Angel Campground and in an area known as the Box, north of Phantom Ranch.

The flooding also damaged the sole water pipeline serving tourists and residents in the national park, officials said late Sunday.

Video footage taken by hikers showed muddy water rushing past a trail and beneath footbridges, with logs and other debris floating down swollen rivers, accompanied by a dull roar.

More than 60 people were evacuated from Phantom Ranch, which has a historic canteen and dorms, and is a common spot for rafters to get on and off the river. No injuries have been reported.

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Erica Viola told The Associated Press she was at Bright Angel Campground when the rain started Saturday afternoon, and she and about 50 other hikers watched the creek rise and then debris start to flow by, including what looked like a bunkhouse. The group was taken by helicopter to safety, ending her adventure two days early, she said.

Parth Desai was hiking through a narrow passage in Bright Angel Canyon with a group of fellow physicians and a park ranger when the downpour started, he told AP. “We saw the creek flood, waterfalls coming up out of nowhere, boulders, mud, landslides happening everywhere,” he said.

Later, as they made their way toward Phantom Ranch, a colleague shouted “Up, Up, Up, Up!” as a 4-foot (1-meter) debris wall headed toward them, and they ran up into a patch of cacti, he said. They were finally rescued by a helicopter that evening after making it to the Phantom Ranch area, he said.

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More storms expected Monday More thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are possible through Monday, possibly leading to "additional flash flooding, debris flows, rockfall and changing trail and river conditions," the park service warned, as per AFP.

Also, starting Monday, tourists won’t be able to stay overnight at lodges and hotels within Grand Canyon National Park. The park is also asking residents who live there year-round to conserve water.

“These measures are crucial for ensuring the safety and sustainability of water resources,” the park said in a statement.

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The flooding damaged a key water pipeline into Grand Canyon National Park, it said on X, announcing water restrictions in its most visited area and a ban on wood and charcoal fires.

Some overnight accommodations will close, although the park will remain open for day use.

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The flooding in Bright Angel Creek, which flows into the river, happened Saturday afternoon and has left the park service seeking information about 15 people who may be missing or unaccounted for.

Torrents of water wiped out footbridges over the creek and significantly altered the landscape, widening the creek bed and creating what appeared to be a new river rapid.

As the park service tries to account for everyone in the area, it is asking anyone with details about people hiking or camping there to get in touch. It said it was working with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to continue evacuations Sunday.

“This is a reminder of what a dynamic and active landscape Grand Canyon is,” said Jack Schmidt, director of the Center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University.

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Popular tourist spots, including the Bright Angel Campground, Phantom Ranch and parts of the North Kaibab trail, remained closed on Sunday while park officials surveyed the damage, the park said. Rafting trips on the Colorado River have also been halted for now.

About half an inch to 1 inch (1 cm to 2.5 cm) of rain fell within about 30 minutes in the rocky area where there’s a steep drop in elevation, said National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Johndrow in Flagstaff.

“Most of it ran off instantly,” Johndrow said.

He said the flooding happened on the north side of the Grand Canyon, where Bright Angel Creek comes from the North Rim down to the Colorado River, dropping around 6,000 feet (1,828 meters).

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Halting overnight stays at the park due to water supply issues is rare, although the pipeline has experienced frequent failures over the years, as it has long exceeded its expected lifespan.

The shutdown of the park's sole pipeline is a blow to Grand Canyon's efforts to modernize water infrastructure. A $208 million rehabilitation of the pipeline and upgrades to the associated water delivery system started in 2023, with the park service calling it a crucial investment to ensure the park can meet the needs of residents and visitors. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.