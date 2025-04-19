‘GRANDSTANDER!’ — Trump blasts Dem. Senator Van Hollen over photo op with alleged MS-13 gang member

US President Donald Trump launched a fierce attack on Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen on Friday (April 18), after the lawmaker was photographed meeting with alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador.

“Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland looked like a fool yesterday standing in El Salvador begging for attention from the Fake News Media, or anyone. GRANDSTANDER!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“They talk about him like he’s an angel” Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump read from prepared notes to outline what he described as a disturbing history of violence involving Abrego Garcia.

“That prisoner’s record is unbelievably bad,” Trump said. “They call him ‘the Maryland man.’ He’s a ‘Maryland father’. No, this is a violent person… They talk about this guy like he’s an angel.”

Quoting court documents, Trump said two judges had affirmed Garcia’s gang affiliation and listed several incidents including:

A 2019 arrest while wearing a sweatshirt displaying MS-13 symbolism

A 2022 stop in Tennessee where he was transporting seven people without a license

Multiple protective orders filed by Garcia’s wife alleging violent abuse “Garcia’s wife also wrote in court… ‘I am afraid to be close to him… I have multiple photos and videos of how violent he can be,’” Trump read aloud.

Photos spark backlash The controversy ignited after El Salvador President Nayib Bukele shared images of Van Hollen meeting with Abrego Garcia, who is now being held at the country’s infamous megaprison.

Bukele accused the senator of “sipping margaritas” with Garcia, as the deportation battle over the Salvadoran native intensifies.

Van Hollen, for his part, confirmed the meeting, stating on X, “Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return.”

Deportation error Garcia, who left El Salvador at age 16, was deported last month along with over 260 other alleged gang members. He had been living in Maryland with his wife and children under a protective order granted in 2019. He has not been convicted of any crime.

In a major legal twist, the US Supreme Court recently ruled that the Trump administration must facilitate Garcia’s return, citing an administrative error in his deportation.

Despite the ruling, Trump continued to rail against the case. “This is the man that the Democrats are wanting us to fly back from El Salvador to be a happily ensconced member of the USA family. Isn’t it a shame?” he said.

DOJ releases allegations of gang ties Further complicating the situation, US Attorney General Pam Bondi released documents Wednesday alleging that Garcia was identified as an active MS-13 member in 2019, though no formal charges were filed.