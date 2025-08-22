‘Grass has a life’: Donald Trump's ‘bewildering’ remark leaves internet in splits, ‘3 years more with this…’

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he’ll be redoing parks in Washington, D.C., as part of his plans to beautify the city. He talked about "revitalizing" parks with new grass, installing new sprinkler systems, and replacing signage throughout the capital.

"One of the things we are going to be redoing as your parks. I know more about grass than any human being anywhere in the world. We are going to be regrassing your parks, new sprinklers systems," Trump said.

"It will look like Augusta. It will look like, more importantly, Trump National Golf Club — that's even better," he said.

Trump said he knows a lot about grass because he owns a lot of golf courses.

“We have a life and grass has a life, and the grass here died about 40 years ago. So we are going to be rebuilding all of your parks,” Trump said.

“Let’s say, at the end of a year, this place will be maxed out in terms of beauty," the US President added.

Trump made statement during his field trip on Thursday to the US Park Police operations facility in Washington, where he addressed about 300 National Guard troops and federal law enforcement officials and praised his military crackdown on crime and immigration in the city.

His comments in grass left the internet in splits. “This is so hilarious. And I absolutely believe he knows about grass,” one user said. Another added, “Why is he so funny😂.”

There were a few comments which criticised Trump. One read, “Your recent proclamation that you know more about grass than any human being in the world is as bewildering as it is unfounded.”

Another said, “It will be a miracle if we survive 3+ more years with this buffoon.”

The US President said he plans to patrol Washington's streets, with troops he deployed to the US capital in a show of force against what he claims is a "crime emergency."