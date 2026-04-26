Greek Proverb of the Day: ‘The smart bird gets caught by the beak’

‘The smart bird gets caught by the beak’

Greek Proverb of the Day is ‘The smart bird gets caught by the beak’. In simple terms, this proverb is a warning about careless talk and overconfidence. It suggests that those who talk too much without thinking about consequences or results, they are the ones who get into trouble.

Someone who think they are clever can still get into trouble especially because of what they say. The idea behind the Greek proverb is showing off your intelligence and trying to outsmart can get you into trouble.

In simpler terms:

Being clever doesn’t make you immune to mistakes

Overconfidence can get you into trouble

Excessive talk can lead to your downfall

This proverb is very similar to “Loose lips sink ships” saying.

So the proverb is really about staying humble and thinking before you speak.

How can you implement this in your lives – personally and professionally In professional life, one has to remember when to keep their mouth shut if they do not know enough. Because nobody can solve a problem without talking too much. They can solve problems by knowing enough and talking only what's important and enough.

Think before you speak in meetings

It’s tempting to show how much you know, but overexplaining or speaking without full context can expose gaps or create confusion.

Only say what's necesary.

Avoid overpromising.

Acting “too smart” can mean committing to things you can’t fully control. It will always backfire.

Don’t correct people publicly just to prove a point.

Even if you’re right, doing it bluntly can backfire.

Do not share sensitive information. Do not gossip just to show off how well you know about others and how popular you are.

In personal life, you don't have to win in every situation or win every conversation.

Being right isn’t always as important as being kind or understanding. Be very, very careful with your sarcasm and clever remarks.

What sounds witty to you can hurt or alienate others.

Listen more than you speak. It's always better in relationships. People feel valued when they’re heard, not when they’re outtalked.

Stay humble about your knowledge. Even if you know better than others, you don't have to show it off to put others down. Stay humble. Listen to others even if they are wrong.

There’s always more to learn, and humility keeps relationships smoother. Pause before reacting, it's very important.