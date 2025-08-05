Green card marriage couples: Here’s what changes under USCIS’s new family visa rules

Green card marriage couples: The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has revised its rules for evaluating family-based immigrant visa petitions, which are often filed by married couples applying for green cards.
In a press release issued on August 1, UCIS informed, “Fraudulent, frivolous, or otherwise non-meritorious family-based immigrant visa petitions erode confidence in family-based pathways to lawful permanent resident (LPR) status and undermine family unity in the United States.”
The latest update comes into effect immediately.
