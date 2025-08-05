Green card marriage couples: Here’s what changes under USCIS’s new family visa rules

Green card marriage couples: The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has revised its rules for evaluating family-based immigrant visa petitions, which are often filed by married couples applying for green cards.
In a press release issued on August 1, UCIS informed, “Fraudulent, frivolous, or otherwise non-meritorious family-based immigrant visa petitions erode confidence in family-based pathways to lawful permanent resident (LPR) status and undermine family unity in the United States.”
- The document explains the circumstances under which USCIS forwards approved petitions to the Department of State's National Visa Centre, particularly if a beneficiary initially applied to adjust status within the U.S. but is subsequently deemed ineligible.
- The latest update clarifies when U.S. citizens, particularly those in the military or abroad on government assignments, can file Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative, directly with the Department of State. USCIS indicates that these filings may be allowed under specific circumstances, such as during large-scale disruptive events.
When does the new rule come into effect?
The latest update comes into effect immediately.