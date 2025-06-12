Green card rule change: Trump admin makes THIS form ‘effective immediately’. Here's everything applicants must know

The Donald Trump administration has revised the green card applications, whereby a renewed medical examination form will be required for every permanent residency application. This change will be effective immediately.

Advertisement

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services in a notification on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 informed regarding the latest revision, where the Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record or Form I-693 is only valid when the application is submitted.

Earlier, applicants were permitted to use the same medical form indefinitely.

"Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, signed by a civil surgeon on or after Nov. 1, 2023, is only valid while the application the Form I-693 was submitted with is pending. If the application a Form I-693 was submitted with is withdrawn or denied, that Form I-693 is no longer valid. This guidance is effective immediately and applies to applications pending or filed on or after June 11, 2025," the USCIS said.

Advertisement

Why has USCIS updated the rule? The USCIS introduced the latest rule citing public health. On April 4, 2024, it updated the mandate to provide that a Form I-693 properly completed and signed by a civil surgeon on or after November 1, 2023, was valid indefinitely. This allowed an applicant to use this form as proof that they were not inadmissible on health-related grounds for the purpose of any future immigration benefit application.

On December 2, 2024, USCIS published a requirement that applicants must submit Form I-693 when they file Form I-485.

On June 11, 2025, USCIS clarified that the previous policy was “overly broad and could potentially threaten public health in the United States.”

Advertisement