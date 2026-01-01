Greenland Government rejects Trump’s takeover threats: ‘Cannot accept under any circumstance’

Greenland’s government on Monday (January 12) firmly rejected US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to bring the Arctic island under American control, saying such a move would be unacceptable “under any circumstance.”

Trump has argued that Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory, is strategically crucial for national security and claimed the United States would acquire the island “one way or the other.”

“The United States has once again reiterated its desire to take over Greenland. This is something that the governing coalition in Greenland cannot accept under any circumstance,” the Greenlandic government said in a statement.

Trump warns of Russian or Chinese interests On Sunday, Trump escalated his rhetoric, warning that if the US did not act, “Russia or China will, and I’m not letting that happen.” He also left the door open for negotiations, stating: “We could make a deal with Greenland, but one way or the other, we’re going to have Greenland.”

The US president has repeatedly highlighted Greenland’s strategic location in the Arctic and its military importance, where the United States has maintained a base since World War II.

European allies back Greenland and Denmark Last week, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement alongside Denmark, signaling support for Copenhagen and Greenland against Trump’s takeover threats.

In response, Greenland confirmed its commitment to NATO: “On the basis of the very positive declaration from the six NATO member states regarding Greenland, the Government of Greenland will intensify efforts to ensure that the defence of Greenland is carried out within NATO,” the government said.

“Greenland will always be part of the Western defence alliance.”