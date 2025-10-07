Greta Thunberg hits back at Trump after he labels her ‘crazy’ with ‘anger management problem’: ‘Judging by your…’

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has responded to United States President Donald Trump’s remarks, in which he claimed she had an “anger management problem,” and called her “angry and crazy,” saying she appreciated his apparent concern for her mental health.

Putting out a story on Instagram, Greta Thunberg said, “I heard Donald Trump once again has expressed his very flattering opinions on my character, and I appreciate his concerns for my mental health.”

The Swedish activist, who was deported by Israel while trying to ship aid to Gaza by sea, fired back at Donald Trump, saying he seems to have the same “anger management problems” judging by his actions.

“To Trump: I would kindly receive any recommendations you might have to deal with these so called “anger management problems” since -judging by your impressive track record - you seem to be suffering from them too.”

The 22-year-old climate campaigner was one of hundreds of people who had boarded a flotilla that tried to break the Israeli seize in Gaza, with many complaining on their return to Europe of mistreatment at the hands of the Israeli authorities.

What did Donald Trump say? Earlier in the day, Donald Trump once again took aim at Greta Thunberg, mocking by labeling her as “angry and crazy”. He also said that she has an “anger management problem,” after she was deported by Israel on Monday.

Speaking to the reporters, Donald Trump said, “She has an anger management problem. She should see a doctor. If you ever watch her, for a young person, she's so angry and crazy. You can have her.”

Months ago, Trump reacted to Greta's video in which she mentioned that Israeli army “kidnapped” her while she was on the way to Gaza for providing aid.

“She’s a young, angry person. I don’t know if it’s real anger, it’s hard to believe, actually. But I saw what happened. She’s certainly different. Anger management. I think she has to go to an angry management class. That’s my primary recommendation for her," Trump said.

‘Cannot take our eyes away from Gaza’ Greta was one of many deportees who arrived in Athens, Greece, on Monday afternoon. Supporters gathered at Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, chanting “Free free Palestine!” as the activists got off the plane.

“That this mission has to exist, it's a shame! It is a shame! I could talk for a very, very long time about our mistreatment and abuses in our imprisonment, trust me, but that is not the story,” she told journalists.

Thunberg also called on the world leaders and ordinary people to stop their “complicity” in the “genocide” taking place against Palestinians in Gaza, just before the second anniversary of the war between Israel and Hamas.

“We cannot take our eyes away from Gaza," she mentioned.

Israel's foreign ministry took to X and clarified that “the deportees were citizens of Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, the UK, Serbia, and the United States."