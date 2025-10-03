‘Grim Reaper’ Russell Vought coming after ‘Dems babies’? Trump posts AI video of OMB chief amid shutdown

Donald Trump, amid the US government shutdown's Day 3, took to Trurh Social, to post an AI-generated music video, which depicts Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought, one of the architects of the conservative Project 2025 plan, as the Grim Reaper.

The AI video even plays a cover version of the 1976 Blue Öyster Cult hit “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper," – but with new lyrics: “Dems you babies, here comes the reaper…”

What does the video show? The AI-crafted video opens with the Grim Reaper striding through the streets of Washington DC, scythe in hand. The hooded figure is eventually unmasked as none other than Russell Vought.

Opening with scenes of dark clouded skies – the video comes after how Trump had described the ongoing shutdown as an “opportunity” to “clear out dead wood”. Hundreds and thousands of workers across multiple federal agencies have already been furloughed.

As the scene unfolds, a surreal band takes the stage—AI-generated versions of Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and a crew of skeletons—jamming out to a reimagined cover of Blue Öyster Cult’s 1976 classic “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.”

But the lyrics aren’t quite the same. The new verses belt out lines like: “Russ Vought is the reaper, he wields the pen, the funds and the brain. Here comes the reaper, Dems you babies, here comes the reaper.”

‘Which Democrat Agencies to be cut’ The new lyrics of the classic song also come after Trump declared on Thursday that he would meet with Russell Vought to “determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut."

The US government shutdown is expected to last at least till Friday, as the Senate was out of session on Thursday due to the Yom Kippur holiday.

Why the US shutdown? The US Government officially shut down at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday (1 October), after Congress and President Donald Trump failed to reach a funding deal.

Unlike many past shutdown stalemates, the current standoff is not over any policy provision or funding item that the Grand Old Party included in its spending plan. Instead, Democrats are pushing for major additions — over $1 trillion in health care spending and new limits on President Trump’s control over federal funds.