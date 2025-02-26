Singer Grimes has reiterated her plea for privacy regarding her 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, whom she shares with billionaire Elon Musk. In a recent interview with Time magazine, the musician emphasised that her child should not be thrust into the public eye.

Grimes requests end to public exposure of son “I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere,” Grimes told the news publication on Monday (February 24).

She expressed concerns over her son's unwanted exposure, stating, “I think fame is something you should consent to. Obviously, things will just be what they are. But I would really, really appreciate that. I can only ask, so I’m just asking.”

Grimes and Musk also share two other children—3-year-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl and 2-year-old son Techno Mechanicus.

Oval Office appearance sparks outrage The singer specifically took issue with Musk bringing their son X to a recent White House meeting with President Donald Trump. The event, which took place in the Oval Office earlier this month, drew public scrutiny as X appeared fidgety while Musk addressed Trump and the Press.

After the meeting, Grimes took to social media to express her frustration. “He should not be in public like this. … But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh,” she wrote.

Grimes accuses Musk of neglecting child’s medical needs Beyond concerns over public exposure, Grimes recently criticised Musk for allegedly neglecting one of their children during a medical emergency.

“I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation,” she posted on X last week.

“This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can do that so we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

Legal struggles over custody Grimes has previously shared her difficulties in securing custody rights. Last year, she described her legal battle on social media, revealing how her personal life and career choices were being used against her.

“Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers’ rights having my Instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me,” she wrote.

Musk’s expanding family Elon Musk, 52, is known to have at least 12 children. In addition to his three children with Grimes, he shares two children with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis and six children with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson.