Gross miscalculation by Iran led to more deaths? Here's what officials are claiming

Senior Iranian officials have reportedly said that they were not expecting Israel to strike before another round of diplomatic talks, which took a heavy toll, making it one major miscalculation, resulting in more deaths.

Published15 Jun 2025, 09:28 PM IST
Iran has lost a considerable number of lives in recent days amid its ongoing conflict with Israel, but the number could reportedly have been less if they had not made one big miscalculation, as per senior Iranian officials. According to a New York Times report, senior Iranian military officers who were interviewed said that they did not expect Israel to strike back so soon. 

They contemplated that Israel would wait for another round of talks that had been scheduled for this coming Sunday in Oman before making another move. However, this judgment error proved to be costly for them, with Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace unit, and his senior staff having to pay the price.

