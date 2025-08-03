Grow a Garden, delicious recipes: Cook your way to rewards in Roblox

The Grow a Garden game on Roblox has taken the platform by storm, letting players plant seeds, nurture crops, and now, whip up tasty dishes with their harvests.

This update introduces a fun cooking mechanic where players combine fruits, vegetables, and other plants to create recipes and earn rewards by feeding them to the quirky Chris P. Bacon.

Why cooking matters in Grow a Garden? By using your homegrown produce in recipes in Cooking in Grow a Garden, you unlock rewards that enhance your gameplay.

Each recipe requires specific ingredients, a designated pot color, and a set cooking time. Feed the finished dish to Chris P. Bacon to claim your prizes. Whether you are making a simple soup or a complex pizza, here’s everything you need to know to master the kitchen.

Soup Recipe Ingredients: Any fruits or vegetables not reserved for specific recipes.

Cook time: 5 minutes.

Pot Colour: Any color.

Tip: This is the easiest recipe, perfect for using extra produce.

Pie Recipe Ingredients: Choose from 1 pumpkin + 1 apple, 1 corn + 1 coconut, or 1 corn + 3 coconut + 1 mango.

Cook time: 7 minutes 52 seconds.

Pot Colour: Green.

Tip: Experiment with combinations to see which yields the best rewards.

Sandwich Recipe Ingredients: 2 tomatoes + 1 corn.

Cook time: 7 minutes 6 seconds.

Pot Colour: Orange.

Tip: Simple and quick, this is a great option for beginners.

Cake Recipe Ingredients: Options include 1 pumpkin + 1 pinecone + 1 corn + 1 apple, 2 corn + 2 watermelon, 2 blueberry + 1 corn + 1 tomato, and many more (e.g., 4 elder strawberry + 1 corn or 3 bone blossom + 1 sugar apple + 1 banana).

Cook time: 5 minutes 55 seconds.

Pot Colour: Lemon Yellow or Teal.

Tip: With so many ingredient combos, this recipe offers flexibility and high reward potential.

Burger Recipe Ingredients: Choose from 1 pepper + 1 corn + 1 tomato, 1 pepper + 1 corn + 1 tomato + 1 bone blossom + 1 beanstalk, or 3 bone blossom + 1 corn + 1 tomato.

Cook time: 10 minutes 32 seconds.

Pot Colour: Red.

Tip: The longer cook time means bigger rewards, so stock up on bone blossoms.

Hot Dog Recipe Ingredients: Options include 1 pepper + 1 corn, 1 corn + 1 ember lily, 4 ember lilies + 1 corn, or 4 bone blossoms + 1 corn.

Cook time: 6 minutes 46 seconds.

Pot Colour: Tan.

Tip: Ember lilies add a fiery flair to this dish.

Salad Recipe Ingredients: 4 bone blossoms + 1 tomato, 2 tomatoes, or 1 giant pinecone + 1 tomato.

Cook time: 5 minutes 18 seconds.

Pot Colour: Red.

Tip: Bone blossoms are key for this refreshing dish.

Sushi Recipe Ingredients: 4 bamboo + 1 corn.

Cook time: 7 minutes 21 seconds.

Pot Colour: Turquoise.

Tip: Bamboo is a unique ingredient, so plan your garden accordingly.

Also Read | Who is Naveen Chopra? Former Paramount CFO and media executive tapped by Roblox

Ice Cream Recipe Ingredients: Choose from 2 bananas, 1 pineapple + 1 corn, 1 banana + 1 sugar apple, or 1 blueberry + 1 corn.

Cook time: 5 minutes 48 seconds.

Pot Colour: Yellow.

Tip: A sweet treat that’s quick to make.

Pizza Recipe Ingredients: Choose from 1 banana + 1 tomato, 2 corn + 2 apple + 1 cactus + 1 corn + 1 coconut, 2 corn + 2 apple + 1 pepper, or other combos like 1 sugar apple + 1 bone blossom + 1 corn.

Cook time: 7 minutes 36 seconds.

Pot Colour: Red Maroon.