Guantanamo Bay to serve as detention center for high-risk illegal migrants, announces Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (January 30) said he will sign an executive order to establish a 30,000-person migrant detention facility at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba.

Trump announced that the executive order directs the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparations for the new facility. The move aims to bolster US detention capabilities as part of the ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration and migrant-related crime.

Focus on high-risk criminal migrants Trump stated that the facility would be used specifically to "detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people." He emphasised that some of the individuals targeted are deemed too dangerous for other countries to handle, prompting the US to send them to Guantanamo instead.

"We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens," Trump added.

Detention to combat migrant crime Trump also highlighted that the expansion would "double our capacity immediately" and noted that Guantanamo is a "tough place to get out of today." The president framed the decision as a step toward eliminating "the scourge of migrant crime" from US communities, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to a tough stance on immigration.

Trump signs Laken Riley Act into law, strengthens immigration crackdown Trump has signed the bipartisan Laken Riley Act into law, marking his administration's first significant legislative achievement. The new law mandates that individuals in the US illegally who are accused of theft or violent crimes must be detained and could face deportation even before being convicted.

Key Provisions of the Laken Riley Act The Laken Riley Act aims to bolster US immigration enforcement by ensuring that those in the country illegally and accused of serious crimes are detained without delay. Under the law, such individuals may face deportation proceedings before a conviction is reached, further intensifying the government’s efforts to manage illegal immigration and criminal activity.

Trump's push for stronger Border security Speaking at a signing ceremony for the Laken Riley Act, Trump reinforced his administration's commitment to a tougher stance on illegal immigration. He emphasised that this legislation is just the beginning of his crackdown on migrant crime. "We’re going to send them out to Guantanamo," Trump declared, referencing plans to open a new migrant detention center at Guantanamo Bay to hold up to 30,000 individuals.

What is Guantanamo Bay Guantanamo Bay, a US detention facility established in 2002 by President George W. Bush, was originally set up to detain foreign militant suspects following the September 11, 2001, attacks.

The new plans would mark a significant expansion of the facility's role in US immigration policy.