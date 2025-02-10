At least 30 people died and more were injured in Guatemala City on Monday morning after a bus traveling on a busy highway fell off a bridge, a spokesperson for the city's fire department said.

The bus was traveling a busy route in and out of the city when it fell from Puente Belice, a highway bridge that crosses over a road and creek.

Images shared by the fire department on social media showed the bus partially submerged in a water surrounded by victims' bodies.