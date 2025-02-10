Guatemala bus accident: At least 30 people dead, as per report

At least 30 people died and more were injured in Guatemala City on Monday morning after a bus traveling on a busy highway fell off a bridge, a spokesperson for the city's fire department said.

The bus was traveling a busy route in and out of the city when it fell from Puente Belice, a highway bridge that crosses over a road and creek.

Images shared by the fire department on social media showed the bus partially submerged in a water surrounded by victims' bodies.

On social media, Guatemala City Mayor Ricardo Quinonez said that emergency services had been deployed while traffic police worked on establishing alternate routes in the affected area.