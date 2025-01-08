Donald Trump plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America; he also hinted at expanding US territory by acquiring the Panama Canal and Greenland while criticising Canada's economic contributions.

US President-elect Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that he intends to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, praising the new name as fitting and expansive. The announcement was made during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name," Trump told reporters at a news conference in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

"And it's appropriate. It's appropriate," Trump asserted. He did not give a timeline for this.

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has since voiced support, pledging to introduce legislation for the name change in Congress.

"President Trump's second term is off to a GREAT start. I'll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America!" Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green said on X.

Meanwhile, Trump refused to rule out using military or economic action to pursue the acquisition of the Panama Canal and Greenland, part of a broader expansionist agenda he has promoted since winning the November 5 election.

Trump, who takes office on January 20, also floated the idea of turning Canada into a U.S. state. He criticised American spending on Canadian goods and military support for Canada, saying the US derives no benefits from doing so, and called the border between the two countries an "artificially drawn line."

CANADA SAYS: 'WE WILL NEVER BACK DOWN' Canada's minister of foreign affairs, Melanie Joly, said on X, "President-elect Trump's comments show a complete lack of understanding of what makes Canada a strong country. Our economy is strong. Our people are strong. We will never back down in the face of threats."

Tuesday's event took place in the ornate living room at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Palm Beach resort.