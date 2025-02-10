‘Gulf of America’: Elon Musk after Donald Trump signs February 9 as first-ever ‘Gulf of America Day’

US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation recognizing February 9 as "the first-ever Gulf of America Day," following a recent executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Tech billionaire Elon Musk reposted Trump's post and wrote, “Gulf of America”.

Trump signed the proclamation on Sunday on his way to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, which sits on the gulf.

Here's what Trump said… “We are flying right over it right now,” Trump said, sitting aboard Air Force One with a pen in his hand. “So we thought this would be appropriate.”

"Today, I am making my first visit to the Gulf of America since its renaming," Trump said in the proclamation published on the White House website.

On his inauguration day, January 20, President Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of the Interior to take “all appropriate action” within 30 days to facilitate the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. Following the executive order, the U.S. Coast Guard began using the term “Gulf of America,” marking the U.S. government's first official use of the new name, PTI reported.

"As my administration restores American pride in the history of American greatness, it is fitting and appropriate for our great Nation to come together and commemorate this momentous occasion and the renaming of the Gulf of America," Trump said in the proclamation.

"NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim February 9, 2025, as Gulf of America Day," he said.

He called upon public officials and all the people of the United States to observe the day with appropriate programmes, ceremonies, and activities.

(With inputs from PTI)

(This is a developing story)