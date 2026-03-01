Subscribe

Gunfire erupts at Ohio mass shooting event, at least 9 injured at East End music venue

Gunfire erupts at Ohio mass shooting event, at least 9 injured at East End music venue

Livemint
Updated1 Mar 2026, 02:16 PM IST
Advertisement
Mint Image
Mint Image
AI Quick Read

Gunfire erupts at Ohio mass shooting event, at least 9 injured at East End music venue

 

 

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsGunfire erupts at Ohio mass shooting event, at least 9 injured at East End music venue
Read Next Story