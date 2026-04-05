Gunfire reported near Lafayette Park across from White House; US Secret Service launches probe

The US Secret Service said on Sunday (local time) that it is investigating reports of gunfire overnight near Lafayette Park, located just across the street from the White House, AP reported.

According to the Secret Service, US President Donald Trump was spending the weekend at the White House, where the operations remained as normal after the gunfire was reported. However, security in the area was increased.

In an online update, the agency stated that no injuries were reported and no suspect was identified after officials searched the park and nearby areas following midnight. The Secret Service said it was working with the District of Columbia police and the US Park Police.

The park has been fenced off for weeks of renovations.

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National Guards shot near White House in 2025 This is not the first time that a firing incident has been reported near the White House. In November last year, two National Guard soldiers were shot, one was killed, while another was critically wounded in downtown Washington near the White House. According to a Reuters report, the attack was described as a targeted ambush, and the suspect was taken into custody after he suffered gunshot wounds during the incident.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national. The authorities said then that they were yet to determine a motive for the shooting.

Earlier this year, in February, the BBC reported that Lakanwal pleaded not guilty. He appeared in federal court for the first time on 4 February in a wheelchair, where he entered a plea on nine federal charges. During the proceedings, prosecutors indicated they could seek the death penalty by filing additional charges in the future.

They alleged that Lakanwal carried out an “ambush” attack, fatally shooting Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and seriously injuring Andrew Wolfe, 24, after traveling from Washington state to Washington, D.C.

At present, Lakanwal is not facing the death penalty. However, prosecutors stated that they may pursue a superseding indictment that includes charges eligible for capital punishment. Former US Attorney General Pam Bondi has said she intends to seek the death penalty.

Earlier, in December, Lakanwal pleaded not guilty to separate charges in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia during a virtual court hearing held from his hospital bed shortly after the shooting.