Gunman dead after shooting NYPD officer and 2 civilians in midtown Manhattan: Report

A gunman is suspected to have died after opening fire near a corporate office building in midtown Manhattan on Monday evening, injuring a New York Police Department officer and at least two civilians, multiple law enforcement sources told CNN.

The skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue houses a number of financial firms, including Blackstone, KPMG and Deutsche Bank, along with the NFL headquarters and the Consulate General of Ireland.

What we know so far: One source said the suspect was seen entering the building armed with a long rifle.

The New York Post newspaper, citing unnamed police sources, reported that a gunman wearing a bullet-resistant vest and carrying an AR-style rifle opened fire inside the skyscraper, wounding a police officer and a bystander. The Post reported they were in critical condition.

The gunman, the Post reported, had barricaded himself inside the office tower, possibly on the 32nd floor of the building.

NBC News said police were responding to a reported active shooter incident in which at least one person was shot. The report cited sources.

There was large police presence in the area, according to media footage.

"There is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now," New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement on social media platform X.