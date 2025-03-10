Gunman shot near White House after standoff with Secret Service identified

  • A gunman, identified as Andrew Dawson, was shot by Secret Service agents near the White House early Sunday after he brandished a firearm during an armed confrontation. Authorities believe Dawson, who was reportedly suicidal, sought “suicide by cop.”

Written By Ravi Hari
Published10 Mar 2025, 02:11 AM IST
Police tape remains at the scene of an overnight shooting on a street bordering the White House complex, after Secret Service say they shot a man brandishing a firearm in Washington, D.C., U.S. March 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kia Johnson(REUTERS)

A gunman who was shot near the White House after an armed confrontation with Secret Service agents has been identified as Andrew Dawson, a 27-year-old man from North Manchester, Indiana, as per a report in The New York Post. The confrontation took place just after midnight on Sunday, one block from the West Wing. According to police sources, Dawson was armed with both a knife and a firearm when Secret Service agents confronted him near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Suicidal intentions

Authorities believe Dawson had driven to the Washington DC area with suicidal intentions and may have been seeking "suicide by cop." Intelligence provided by Indiana police indicated Dawson’s state of mind leading up to the incident. He was reportedly “suicidal” when he arrived in DC, sources said.

Confrontation and shooting

The Secret Service agents responded to an alert and located Dawson’s vehicle, then observed an individual walking nearby who matched his description. As agents approached, Dawson brandished a firearm, leading to an armed confrontation. The Secret Service statement confirmed, “As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel.”

Dawson’s criminal history

According to Indiana court records, Dawson had one previous arrest in 2018 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. However, he had no other significant criminal record.

Condition and medical care

Dawson was immediately rushed to a Washington DC hospital following the incident. His current condition remains unknown as authorities continue to monitor his recovery.

President Trump's location

At the time of the shooting, President Donald Trump was not at the White House but was at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The incident occurred while he was away from Washington, D.C.

Investigation ongoing

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Secret Service is cooperating with local law enforcement as they piece together the details of this alarming incident.

First Published:10 Mar 2025, 02:11 AM IST
