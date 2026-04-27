Gunshots fired during White House Correspondents’ Dinner, but some grabbed wine while others clicked selfies | Watch

The White House Correspondents' Association Dinner descended into chaos after shots were fired on Saturday. Several videos surfaced from the high-profile event, showing attendees panicking and rushing to save their lives by hiding under tables. Yet, a shocking and unexpected moment ended up drawing all eyes: unknown women grabbing wine bottles and clicking selfies.

In one of the videos now going viral, a blonde-haired woman wearing a black fur coat, without hesitation or fear, walks towards a table to take the booze. In the background, a group of three women are seen holding glasses and clicking selfies.

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“So, there you have press members STEALING wine bottles: this is who the press is! Repugnant!” one user wrote while sharing the video.

How social media users reacted: The video has attracted a wave of reactions, with several people in the comments section slamming their behaviour.

“Now, we understand ‘looting' and the personalities that do it!” another commented.

“I don't find it funny. I think it further shows us who they really are. Someone just tried to shoot up the place and they're disconnected from that fact,” a person said.

“How is this stealing? They were placed on the tables for dinner. They were meant to be consumed. Everything was already paid for,” another wrote.

What happened at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Multiple shots were fired during the incident, but only one Secret Service officer sustained a minor injury after a bullet struck their protective vest.

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Following the security scare, Donald Trump and cabinet officials were swiftly evacuated from the dinner venue. It marked the first White House Correspondents’ Dinner attended by Trump, 79, during his presidency.

The suspect was identified as Cole Allen, a 31-year-old resident of Torrance. Authorities said he allegedly tried to break through the security perimeter to reach the ballroom where the event was being held.

Security at the Washington Hilton, which hosts the high-profile dinner, reportedly relies mainly on ticket checks. Guests attending pre-dinner gatherings or staying at the hotel are not typically subjected to weapon screenings.

Who Is Cole Allen? Authorities described Allen as a lone actor. DC interim police chief Jeffery Carroll confirmed that Allen was not previously on the radar of Washington law enforcement and that officials were not yet aware of any criminal record. He had been staying at the very venue he attacked.

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Upon his arrest, authorities recovered a shotgun, a handgun and knives. Blanche said Allen had purchased the two firearms "within the last couple of years."

FBI agents and Secret Service personnel later were seen surrounding a home in Torrance, with local news footage showing law enforcement shining spotlights into an upstairs window.