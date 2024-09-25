Gunshots fired into Kamala Harris' election campaign office, police confirm
Gunshots were fired into the premises of US Vice President Kamala Harris' election campaign office, police confirmed on Tuesday. Harris is running for the post of US President in November 2024 elections. She is in fray against former US President and Republican leader Donald Trump.
NBC news reported that police are investigating what appears to be gunfire damage overnight at a Democratic Party-coordinated campaign office for Kamala Harris.