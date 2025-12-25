Gwen Stefani’s big Disney Christmas performance comes as Blake Shelton slit rumours are put to rest

Gwen Stefani,American singer-songwriter, has been in the spotlight this month, from recent family appearances to a high-profile Disney performance on Christmas Day, keeping her personal life firmly in public focus. As anticipation builds for her Disneyland appearance, speculation about her marriage to singer-songwriter Blake Shelton has resurfaced, but a recent People report says the rumors are unfounded and the couple remains strong.

Christmas Day performance at Disneyland Stefani is set to perform the holiday classic “White Christmas” at Disneyland as part of the 2025 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. The performance is will be filmed in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort.

In a promotional clip, Stefani said performing at Disneyland feels especially meaningful as she grew up in Anaheim, calling the experience a return home.

The annual parade special will air Christmas morning on ABC and will also be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. The broadcast features musical performances filmed across Disney Parks, along with parade highlights.

Star-studded Disney lineup Stefani is among several artists featured in this year’s special. Other performances include:

Coco Jones singing “This Christmas” from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Iam Tongi performing “The Christmas Song” from Aulani in Hawai‘i

Lady A singing “Winter Wonderland” from EPCOT

Nicole Scherzinger performing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” at Disneyland

Mariah the Scientist from Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Bebe Rexha singing “Last Christmas” from Magic Kingdom

Family moments and public appearances Stefani and her family have also drawn attention after her sons recently appeared at Blake Shelton’s show, as per EntertainmentNow.com report.

Speculation about trouble in Stefani and Shelton’s marriage intensified after the couple were rarely seen together on social media this year and skipped the CMA Awards on November 19. However, a source told People that the rumors are unfounded.

“There is no truth to the split rumors. They’ve just been juggling demanding schedules,” the source said. “When they are together, it’s just so obvious how solid they are.”