H-1B and H-4 visa holders face prudential visa revocation – What does it mean, and will it affect their stay in the US?

H-1B and H-4 visa holders in the US reportedly received emails from the consulate informing them that temporary working visas had been “prudentially revoked” amid the postponement of H-1B visa interviews.

The US Embassy in India announced on December 9 that many H-1B visa appointments have been postponed until next year. This comes as US authorities prepare to start social media vetting of applicants from December 15.

“We are seeing more prudential visa revocations for H-1Band H-4 holders who had a past interaction with law enforcement, even with no conviction. Many of these incidents were already disclosed and cleared in earlier visa stamps,” immigration attorney Emily Neumann said in a post on X, while sharing an earlier US State Department statement.

The statement said, “visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all U.S. laws and immigration rules – and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t.”

What is a prudential visa revocation? A prudential visa revocation is a temporary, precautionary measure driven by prudence and does not constitute a permanent denial of the visa. It is done as a precautionary measure, typically in cases where the government suspects an issue with the visa holder’s eligibility.

Will prudential visa revocation affect stay in US? A prudential revocation does not impact an individual's legal stay in the US, but it does mean the case will be reviewed again during the applicant's next visa appointment.

“A revocation does not affect lawful stay in the United States, but it means the issue will be reexamined at the next visa appointment. Hard to see how this is an efficient use of government resources when the incident was already previously vetted,” Neumann said.

When is a visa typically revoked? According to a report by Reddy Neumann Brown PC, a US-based immigration law firm, the State Department has extensive authority to revoke visas under US law. Typically, a visa can be revoked if the holder becomes ineligible, such as through violations of their status, committing fraud, or falling into a ground of inadmissibility. The Department’s rules, outlined in the Foreign Affairs Manual (FAM), specify the common reasons for visa revocation, including loss of entitlement or recognised ineligibility under the law.

When to expect prudential visa revocation? The FAM also explains prudential revocation, which allows the Department to revoke a visa if there's suspicion of ineligibility or lack of entitlement, sometimes even before proof is confirmed or in other justified cases. This process, known as a prudential revocation,'enables the department to revoke your visa as a security measure if they receive information indicating you might not qualify, even prior to a final decision.

What is the rationale behind prudential visa revocation? By revoking the visa prudently, the government prevents the individual from re-entering the US until the underlying issue is fixed, according to the Reddy Neumann report. It prompts a reassessment of their visa eligibility when they apply or travel again. Importantly, prudential revocation must not be related to deportation; rather, it’s a temporary pause for review, the report added.