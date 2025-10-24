H-1B visa system "spammed with fraud": Trump administration to defend $100,000 fee in court

The Trump administration is set to defend its H-1B fee increase in court against lawsuits. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the decision aims to protect American workers and reduce fraud in the visa system.

The Trump administration is preparing to defend its H-1B fee hike in court, amid multiple lawsuits challenging the $100,000 charge imposed on new visa applicants, ANI reported.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday (local time) claimed that the H-1B programme has long been exploited, driving down wages for American citizens. She added that the policy aims to prioritise American workers and curb fraud within the H-1B system.

"The administration will fight these lawsuits in court. The president's main priority has always been to put American workers first and to strengthen our visa system. For far too long, the H-1B visa system has been spammed with fraud, and that's driven down American wages. So the president wants to refine this system, which is part of the reason he implemented these new policies. These actions are lawful, they are necessary, and we'll continue to fight this battle in court," Leavitt told presspersons at the White House press briefing.

