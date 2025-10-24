H-1B visa system "spammed with fraud": Trump administration to defend $100,000 fee in court

"The administration will fight these lawsuits in court. The president's main priority has always been to put American workers first and to strengthen our visa system. For far too long, the H-1B visa system has been spammed with fraud, and that's driven down American wages. So the president wants to refine this system, which is part of the reason he implemented these new policies. These actions are lawful, they are necessary, and we'll continue to fight this battle in court," Leavitt told presspersons at the White House press briefing.



