‘H-1B system is terrible… Green Cards to change,’ Lutnick says US plans major immigration shift

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick noted that the United States' immigration framework—particularly the H-1B visa and green card system—is likely to see major changes in coming days. He also elaborated on how the new ‘gold card’ - a Donald Trump initiative - will be a great option for wealthy foreign nationals who wants US residency.

Advertisement

Lutnick told Fox News, "I'm involved in changing the H1B visa program. We're going to change that program because that's terrible right. We're going to change the green card"

"That's the gold card that's coming. And that's we're gonna start picking the best people to come into this country. It's time for that to change," he added.

The proposed “Gold Card” program would grant permanent residency to foreign nationals who invest $5 million in the country. “The interest in the initiative is already high,” Lutnick said adding that an estimated 250,000 applicants are in line—potentially bringing in as much as $1.25 trillion in revenue.

In January 2025, Trump reaffirmed his stance to support the H-1B visa program, which allows employers in the US to hire non-immigrant workers for speciality occupations, stating that the country needs "competent" and "great" individuals to come to the US and that this can be achieved through the H-1B visa program.

Advertisement

While addressing the media at the White House on Tuesday (local time), Trump emphasised his belief in the importance of attracting skilled individuals to the country, citing the H-1B visa program as a key tool in facilitating this.

He further argued that allowing "quality people" to come into the US further helps in bolstering the economy by supporting various industries.

"You got to get the best people...We have to have the quality people coming in... By doing that, we're expanding businesses, and that takes care of everybody... But what I really do feel is that we have to let really competent people, great people, come into our country, and we do that through the H-1B," Trump said.

Notably, during Trump's first term, the administration imposed restrictions on H-1B visas, citing concerns over "abuse" and "economic strain." In 2016, Trump condemned the program, describing it as a means for companies to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign employees. (ANI)