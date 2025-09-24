After $100,000 H-1B visa fee, Donald Trump administration plans to scrap lottery process: How will it work?

The Donald Trump administration is seeking to overhaul the selection process for the H-1B visa system days after the US President imposed a sweeping $100,000 fee for the visa, mostly used by Indian tech workers.
The proposal, released Tuesday, comes as the latest effort of the Trump administration to change the H-1B visa system fundamentally, in accordance with the President's push to a crackdown on immigrants and favour American workers.
“The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposes to amend its regulations governing the process by which US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) selects H-1B registrations for unique beneficiaries for filing of H-1B petitions (or H-1B petitions for any year in which the registration requirement is suspended),” the DHS said in a notification on Tuesday.
The DHS in its proposal listed multiple changes in the H-1B visa selection process. They are:
The Trump administration said on Friday it would now have companies to pay $100,000 per year for H-1B visas. Tech giants including Amazon and Meta, spooked by the news, asked their H-1B employees to stay in the US and avoid international travel. It was later clarified that the new H-1B rule applies to new candidates.