H-1B visa fee hike: 10 things you must know as Trump increases fee to $100,000, tightens immigration

In a move seen as crackdown on immigration and furthering the “America first” agenda, United States President Donald Trump on Friday, September 19, signed a proclamation increasing the H-1B visa application fee to a staggering USD 100,000 (approximately ₹88 lakh). The H-1B visa fee hike to $100,000 could significantly impact Indian employees working in the US on work visa.

The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that enables the US companies to hire foreign workers for specialized roles in fields such as science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and IT, requiring high skills and at least a bachelor’s degree.

With the H-1B visa fee hike set to strain India-US relations just weeks after Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, here are 10 key things you need to know: