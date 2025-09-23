Subscribe

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Are doctors, medical workers exempted from rule? Donald Trump's executive order allows exceptions

H-1B Visa News LIVE: The US from September 21 has hiked fees for the H-1B visa to $1,00,000 severely impacting the influx of foreign workers into the country. The White House today said that doctors could be exempted.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated23 Sep 2025, 12:07:16 PM IST
H-1B visa news LIVE: US President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. From September 21, the US has hiked fees for new H-1B visa applications to $1,00,000 handing a hard hit to work immigrants.
H-1B visa news LIVE: US President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. From September 21, the US has hiked fees for new H-1B visa applications to $1,00,000 handing a hard hit to work immigrants. (AP Photo )

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Doctors and medical workers such as physicians and medical residents, could be exempted from the United States' new visa rules, according to a White House spokesperson. This came after multiple prominent medical bodies highlighted the risk to rural America amid a dearth of providers.

“The Proclamation allows for potential exemptions, which can include physicians and medical residents. Ultimately, the Trump Administration defers to the language in the proclamation,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Bloomberg via email.

The US from September 21 has hiked the fee for the high-skilled H-1B visa applications from $1,00,000. The wording notes that application fees can be waived if the Secretary of Homeland Security determines that the hiring of these workers on an individual basis, or to work for a specific company or industry is “in the national interest.”

The Department of Homeland Security didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, the report added. And it is not yet clear if doctors and medical residents will be able to secure an industry-wide exemption or if they will have to seek exemptions on a case-by-case basis.

Who is eligible for the H-1B visa?

The H-1B programme grants 65,000 visas each year to employers hiring temporary foreign workers in specialised fields, along with an additional 20,000 visas for workers with advanced degrees.

How long are H-1B visas valid?

The H-1B visas are granted for a period of three to six years, according to a report by Reuters.

How much does an H-1B visa cost?

The H-1B visa fee, which was previously around a thousand dollars will now be increased to $100,000. This means, employers who are seeking to bring an Indian employee to the US will have to pay nearly 90 lakh rupees.

The hiked $1,00,000 H-1B visa fee came into effect on September 21 for a period of one year. It could be extended further, if the US government determines that is in the interest of the country. Almost all visa fees must be paid by employers.

23 Sep 2025, 12:07:12 PM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Who is impacted? White House releases fact sheet

Releasing a fact sheet, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted four points:

  • This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition.
  • Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter. H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would; whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday’s proclamation.
  • This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders.
  • It will first apply in the next upcoming lottery cycle.

23 Sep 2025, 11:53:46 AM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: How much does an H-1B visa cost?

23 Sep 2025, 11:42:24 AM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: How long are H-1B visas valid?

23 Sep 2025, 11:37:37 AM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Who is eligible for the H-1B visa?

23 Sep 2025, 11:22:28 AM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Rule ‘allows potential exemptions’ says White House

23 Sep 2025, 11:17:10 AM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Can doctors get an exemption from $100k fees?

NewsDonald TrumpH1B Visas
