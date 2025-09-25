H-1B visa fee, tariffs row: US official says Trump, PM Modi have ‘very positive relationship…will surely meet’

As the H-1B visa fee hike and tariffs continue to be the turbulence between India and the United States ties, a senior State Department official has said that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a “very, very positive” and will surely meet. The US official also underlined that planning is underway for the next Quad Summit, expected either later this year or in early 2026.

India is slated to host leaders from the US, Australia, and Japan for the Quad summit. The 2024 edition of the summit was held in the US at Wilmington, Delaware.

Speaking with news agency PTI, the US official said, “In terms of meetings coming soon, I certainly don't want to get ahead of announcing anything for the President, but I'm sure you'll see the two [PM Modi and President Trump] meet.”

“They have a very, very positive relationship. We've got a Quad Summit, we're working on planning, so at some point that will happen, if not this year, early next year. Working on the dates of that,” the official said.

The official also described the ongoing engagements between the US and India as “incredibly productive” and said, “continuous positive developments” are expected in the coming months. He also referred President Trump's birthday phone call to PM Modi and said the exchange between the two leaders was “incredibly positive.”

“We have differences. It's been clear over the last few weeks that we've been working through some differences, particularly when it comes to trade and the purchase of Russian oil. We're working through those,” the official said.

Speaking of the ongoing issues between the US and India, the official said President Trump is “candid” about his views and “not shy when he is frustrated with countries.”

“We're frank with our friends and we see India as a good friend and as a partner, and as really a partner of the future,” the official said.

‘Trump wants to end Ukraine war’ Speaking of the India's purchase of Russian oil – a reason for America's addition 25 per cent tariff imposition on Indian products – the official said the matter was discussed in the meeting between Rubio and Jaishankar.

He said, “The President has been incredibly clear. He wants to end the war in Ukraine. He does not want revenue going through Russia... He's been clear with our European partners. He's been clear with India. So we raise that at every opportunity that we wish to cut off this revenue stream for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

When asked why the same approach was not taken with China, he explained it was because Beijing was being addressed “on its own terms”.