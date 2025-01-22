Hello User
H1-B visa: 'Like both sides of argument but...,' What did Donald Trump say on US work permit?

H1-B visa: 'Like both sides of argument but...,' What did Donald Trump say on US work permit?

Livemint

  • H1-B visa: US President Donald Trump expressed support for H-1B foreign guest worker visas, appreciating the arrival of competent individuals and acknowledging his own use of the program.

US President Donald Trump signs documents as he issues executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington, on January 20. (REUTERS)

H1-B visa: US President Donald Trump during a press conference said that he likes both sides of the argument on H-1B foreign guest workers' visa, noting that he likes "very competent people" coming into the country.

What is H-1B Visa?

The H-1B is a temporary (non-immigrant) visa category that allows employers to petition for highly educated foreign professionals to work in “specialty occupations" that require at least a bachelor’s degree or the equivalent. Jobs in fields such as mathematics, engineering, technology, and medical sciences often qualify. Typically, the initial duration of an H-1B visa classification is three years, which may be extended for a maximum of six years.

What did Donald Trump say on H-1B Visa?

On H1B visas, US President Donald Trump says, "... I like both sides of the argument but I also like very competent people coming to our country, even if that involves them training and helping others that may not have the qualifications... About HB1, I know the program very well and I have used that program... We have to have quality people coming in... By doing that, we are expanding businesses that take care of everybody... We need great people to come to our country and we do that through the H1B program..."

