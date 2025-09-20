H1B Visa News LIVE Updates: India says $100,000 fee ‘likely to have humanitarian consequence’; tech giants on edge

Donald Trump's surprise H-1B visa fee hike of $100,000 (~ ₹90 lakh) on Saturday triggered a wave of panic – leaving tech giants including Meta, Microsoft at the edge.

The POTUS's signing the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers' is expected to hit India the most, with the nation dominating the number of H-1B visa grantees. India said all implications of the H-1B visa fee hike is being studied by all concerned, noting that the move could have humanitarian consequences.

In his first remark after the H-1B visa fee hike, PM Modi said India's “biggest enemy” is dependence on other countries.

After Trump dropped the $100,000 H-1B visa bombshell, tech giants have asked H-1B visa holding employees who are currently outside the US to return by September 21, after which the whopping fees will apply. Those already in US, have been advised to remain in the nation for the time being.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for all the H1B Visa News LIVE Updates