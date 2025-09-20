H1B Visa News LIVE Updates: India says $100,000 fee ‘likely to have humanitarian consequence’; tech giants on edge

Donald Trump's surprise H-1B visa fee hike of $100,000 (~ ₹90 lakh) on Saturday triggered a wave of panic – leaving tech giants including Meta, Microsoft at the edge.
The POTUS's signing the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers' is expected to hit India the most, with the nation dominating the number of H-1B visa grantees. India said all implications of the H-1B visa fee hike is being studied by all concerned, noting that the move could have humanitarian consequences.
In his first remark after the H-1B visa fee hike, PM Modi said India's “biggest enemy” is dependence on other countries.
After Trump dropped the $100,000 H-1B visa bombshell, tech giants have asked H-1B visa holding employees who are currently outside the US to return by September 21, after which the whopping fees will apply. Those already in US, have been advised to remain in the nation for the time being.
As a result of Trump's move, several foreigners, including Indians on H-1B visas, will now likely be either stranded or have to pay the newly revised fee of $100,000/year, effective Sunday, 21 September 2025, or will have to enter the United States before midnight ahead of the deadline.
Many big tech companies that hire foreign employees have instructed their employees to come back to the United States by tomorrow, 21 September 2025, before the deadline.
As of 11:38 p.m. (IST), neither US President Donald Trump nor the White House have announced any extension to the official Sunday, 21 September 2025 deadline for the H-1B visa fee hike.
After the deadline, all US H-1B visa applications will attract a fee of $100,000 per year, as the US government aims to encourage the US-based companies to train the citizens of the nation rather than people of foreign nationalities.
India's technology industry body, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), said that the H-1B visa fee hike imposed by US President Donald Trump is set to affect Indian tech firms, with the September 21 deadline a concern.
“The timeline for implementation (anyone entering the U.S. after 12:01 a.m., September 21) is also a concern,” said the industry body in an official statement, emphasising the effect on businesses, professionals, and students across the world.
The government has instructed all Indian missions and posts to provide maximum assistance to nationals flying back to the US within the next 24 hours, as per sources, reported HT
US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick lauded Trump for the reforms, stating it would end practices where foreign workers "take jobs from hard-working Americans" and exploit the economy without making meaningful contributions.
Hours after Trump's announcement, a US official clarified to Hindustan Times that the hike 'only for new applications,' and there is no need for existing H-1B visa holders to rush back. Earlier, Microsoft had issued a mail asking foreign employees to return to US by 21 Sept.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has launched a scathing attack at the Central government following the whopping H-1B visa fee, stating that he has complaints not against Trump, but the Indian government
The H-1B visa fees are covered by the employer. Read here
Industry leaders and US lawmakers criticised the move as 'reckless' and noted that it will have a 'huge negative' on the IT industry. Read here.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said full implications of the H-1B visa fee hike are being studied by all concerned, noting that the move could have humanitarian consequences.