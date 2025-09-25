H-1B Visa News LIVE: American Medical Association urge DHS to exempt physicians from visa fee

H-1B Visa News LIVE: The Trump administration has hiked the fee for H-1B visa applications to $1,00,000. The H-1B program offers 65,000 visas annually for specialised foreign workers, with a validity of three to six years.
The POTUS's signing the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers' is expected to hit India the most, with the nation dominating the number of H-1B visa grantees. India said all implications of the H-1B visa fee hike are being studied by all concerned, noting that the move could have humanitarian consequences.
Some companies, including Microsoft, JPMorgan, and Amazon, had responded to the Friday announcement by advising employees holding H-1B visas to remain in the United States.
However, the application fee may be waived if the Secretary of Homeland Security decides that hiring these workers individually or for a particular company or industry serves "the national interest.”
The H-1B programme provides 65,000 visas annually to employers employing temporary foreign workers in specialised fields, plus an extra 20,000 visas for those with advanced degrees.
H-1B visas are issued for durations ranging from three to six years, according to a report by Reuters.
The H-1B visa fee, originally about a thousand dollars, will now rise to $100,000. This means employers aiming to bring an Indian employee to the US will need to pay nearly 90 lakh rupees. Reportedly, almost all visa fees must be paid by employers.
The US decision to impose a USD 100,000 fee on new H1-B visas for foreign workers will snip just 10-20 basis points from the operating margins of Indian information technology (IT) services companies next fiscal, with the pass-through estimated at 30-70 per cent, as per a Crisil Intelligence press release.
Senators in their letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, the senators wrote: "With all of the homegrown American talent relegated to the sidelines, we find it hard to believe that Amazon cannot find qualified American tech workers to fill these positions."
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the problems being faced by Indians due to the US imposing a one-time USD 1,00,000 fee on H-1B visas and sought a five-year deferment on repayment of education loans for those who have returned to India without securing an H-1B visa despite having job offers.
In his letter to Modi, Tagore flagged the growing concern among Indian students pursuing higher education in the United States who are facing serious financial distress due to challenges related to the H-1B visa process. (PTI)
Britain’s Investment Minister Jason Stockwood emphasised the need to attract international talent to support the Labour government’s growth agenda, taking advantage of the US visa fees impact. He hinted at creating an opportunity for the UK to position itself as an attractive destination for skilled professionals.
Stockwood highlighted that sectors like technology require global talent as a key priority for sustaining growth and innovation.
The comments came amid the US raising visa fees for foreign workers.
Stockwood noted that a government task force is exploring various strategies to ensure the UK remains appealing to international talent. (Bloomberg)
Crisil Intelligence, referencing official US data, reported that the number of Indian employees on H-1B visas at TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies dropped nearly 50%, falling from 34,507 in 2017 to 17,997 in 2025. (PTI)
These companies, which had operating margins of ~22 per cent last fiscal year, are likely to share the incremental cost with their clients.
German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann welcomed Indian workers in Germany on Wednesday, highlighting the country's stable migration policies.
Ackermann said that Germany stands out with its stable migration policies and offers great job opportunities for Indians in IT, management, science, and technology.
The American Medical Association and 53 leading medical societies has urged the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to exempt physicians from the newly announced $100,000 H-1B visa application fee, the groups said on Thursday, Reuters reported.
Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Democratic Senator Dick Durbin asked 10 major US employers seeking transparency on their H-1B visa hiring practices.
Requested details: The senators asked companies to disclose:
The number of H-1B workers they employ.
The wages paid to these workers.
Whether American workers were displaced by these hires.
US lawmakers asked major firms including Apple, Amazon, and JPMorgan, asking them to explain why they continue hiring thousands of foreign workers on H-1B visas while laying off other employees.
H-1B Visa News LIVE: Britain’s Investment Minister Jason Stockwood stated that the UK must attract international talent to aid the Labour government’s growth plans, particularly after the US increased visa fees for foreign workers.
“We’ve got to make sure, particularly in things like the tech community where global talent is an absolute priority, that we continue to make the UK attractive,” news agency Bloomberg quoted Stockwood.
H-1B Visa News LIVE: US President Donald Trump's decision to increase fees for H-1B visas will only slightly affect the profit margins of Indian IT companies, by about 0.20 per cent, PTI reported, citing Crisil Intelligence.
"The US decision to impose a USD 100,000 fee on new H-1B visas for foreign workers will snip just 10-20 basis points from the operating margins of Indian information technology (IT) services companies next fiscal," Crisil said.
H-1B Visa News LIVE: India was the biggest recipient of H-1B visas last year, representing 71% of approved beneficiaries, while China was a distant second at 11.7%, according to government data.
H-1B Visa News LIVE: It only pertains to individuals entering the US. The order states that it will prioritise high-skilled employees.
H-1B Visa News LIVE: US lawmakers have asked major companies like Apple, Amazon, and JPMorgan to explain why they are hiring thousands of foreign workers on H-1B visas even as they cut back on other jobs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
H-1B Visa News LIVE: As per the H-1B visa scheme, 65,000 visas are allocated each year to employers hiring temporary foreign workers in specialised fields, with an extra 20,000 visas set aside for workers with advanced qualifications.