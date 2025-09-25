H-1B Visa News LIVE: American Medical Association urge DHS to exempt physicians from visa fee

H-1B Visa News LIVE: The Trump administration has hiked the fee for H-1B visa applications to $1,00,000. The H-1B program offers 65,000 visas annually for specialised foreign workers, with a validity of three to six years.

The POTUS's signing the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers' is expected to hit India the most, with the nation dominating the number of H-1B visa grantees. India said all implications of the H-1B visa fee hike are being studied by all concerned, noting that the move could have humanitarian consequences.

Some companies, including Microsoft, JPMorgan, and Amazon, had responded to the Friday announcement by advising employees holding H-1B visas to remain in the United States.

However, the application fee may be waived if the Secretary of Homeland Security decides that hiring these workers individually or for a particular company or industry serves "the national interest.”

About H-1B visa programme

The H-1B programme provides 65,000 visas annually to employers employing temporary foreign workers in specialised fields, plus an extra 20,000 visas for those with advanced degrees.

Validity of H-1B visa

H-1B visas are issued for durations ranging from three to six years, according to a report by Reuters.

Cost of H-1B visa

The H-1B visa fee, originally about a thousand dollars, will now rise to $100,000. This means employers aiming to bring an Indian employee to the US will need to pay nearly 90 lakh rupees. Reportedly, almost all visa fees must be paid by employers.

Stay tuned with Livemint for the latest coverage on the new H-1B visa fees!