H-1B Visa News LIVE: American Medical Association urge DHS to exempt physicians from visa fee

H-1B Visa News LIVE: The Trump administration has hiked the fee for H-1B visa applications to $1,00,000. The H-1B program offers 65,000 visas annually for specialised foreign workers, with a validity of three to six years.
The POTUS's signing the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers' is expected to hit India the most, with the nation dominating the number of H-1B visa grantees. India said all implications of the H-1B visa fee hike are being studied by all concerned, noting that the move could have humanitarian consequences.
Some companies, including Microsoft, JPMorgan, and Amazon, had responded to the Friday announcement by advising employees holding H-1B visas to remain in the United States.
However, the application fee may be waived if the Secretary of Homeland Security decides that hiring these workers individually or for a particular company or industry serves "the national interest.”
The H-1B programme provides 65,000 visas annually to employers employing temporary foreign workers in specialised fields, plus an extra 20,000 visas for those with advanced degrees.
H-1B visas are issued for durations ranging from three to six years, according to a report by Reuters.
The H-1B visa fee, originally about a thousand dollars, will now rise to $100,000. This means employers aiming to bring an Indian employee to the US will need to pay nearly 90 lakh rupees. Reportedly, almost all visa fees must be paid by employers.
Stay tuned with Livemint for the latest coverage on the new H-1B visa fees!
H-1B Visa News LIVE: Experts warn that the fee increase could compel US companies to drastically alter their hiring strategies and outsource a large part of their operations, which might threaten US innovation and competitiveness.
H-1B Visa News LIVE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the dynamic world needs a global workforce, emphasising that nations cannot escape the reality that demands for a global workforce.
“Where that global workforce is to be housed and located may be a matter of a political debate. But there's no getting away. If you look at demand and you look at demographics, demands cannot be met in many countries purely out of national demographics,” PTI quoted Jaishankar.
H-1B Visa News LIVE: Trump's decision to increase fees for H-1B visas will only slightly affect the profit margins of Indian IT companies, by about 0.20 per cent, PTI reported, citing Crisil Intelligence.
"The US decision to impose a USD 100,000 fee on new H-1B visas for foreign workers will snip just 10-20 basis points from the operating margins of Indian information technology (IT) services companies next fiscal," Crisil said.
H-1B Visa News LIVE: The H-1B visa fee, which was originally around a thousand dollars, has increased to $100,000. As a result, employers seeking to sponsor an Indian employee will now need to pay nearly 90 lakh rupees.