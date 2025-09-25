Subscribe

H-1B Visa News LIVE: American Medical Association urge DHS to exempt physicians from visa fee

H-1B Visa News LIVE: The Trump administration has increased H-1B visa application fees to $100,000, with potential waivers over ‘national interest’. Get all the H-1B visa News LIVE Updates here on Mint.

Riya R Alex
Updated26 Sep 2025, 06:49:25 PM IST
H-1B Visa News LIVE: US president Donald Trump announced major changes to the H1B visa programme on Friday (REUTERS)
H-1B Visa News LIVE: US president Donald Trump announced major changes to the H1B visa programme on Friday (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

H-1B Visa News LIVE: The Trump administration has hiked the fee for H-1B visa applications to $1,00,000. The H-1B program offers 65,000 visas annually for specialised foreign workers, with a validity of three to six years.

The POTUS's signing the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers' is expected to hit India the most, with the nation dominating the number of H-1B visa grantees. India said all implications of the H-1B visa fee hike are being studied by all concerned, noting that the move could have humanitarian consequences.

Some companies, including Microsoft, JPMorgan, and Amazon, had responded to the Friday announcement by advising employees holding H-1B visas to remain in the United States.

However, the application fee may be waived if the Secretary of Homeland Security decides that hiring these workers individually or for a particular company or industry serves "the national interest.”

About H-1B visa programme

The H-1B programme provides 65,000 visas annually to employers employing temporary foreign workers in specialised fields, plus an extra 20,000 visas for those with advanced degrees.

Validity of H-1B visa

H-1B visas are issued for durations ranging from three to six years, according to a report by Reuters.

Cost of H-1B visa

The H-1B visa fee, originally about a thousand dollars, will now rise to $100,000. This means employers aiming to bring an Indian employee to the US will need to pay nearly 90 lakh rupees. Reportedly, almost all visa fees must be paid by employers.

26 Sep 2025, 06:49:24 PM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: How will it impact US industries?

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Experts warn that the fee increase could compel US companies to drastically alter their hiring strategies and outsource a large part of their operations, which might threaten US innovation and competitiveness.

26 Sep 2025, 06:18:29 PM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Jaishankar highlights the significance of global workforce

H-1B Visa News LIVE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the dynamic world needs a global workforce, emphasising that nations cannot escape the reality that demands for a global workforce.

“Where that global workforce is to be housed and located may be a matter of a political debate. But there's no getting away. If you look at demand and you look at demographics, demands cannot be met in many countries purely out of national demographics,” PTI quoted Jaishankar.

26 Sep 2025, 05:48:51 PM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Fee hike will impact IT profit margins by 0.20%, says Crisil

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Trump's decision to increase fees for H-1B visas will only slightly affect the profit margins of Indian IT companies, by about 0.20 per cent, PTI reported, citing Crisil Intelligence.

"The US decision to impose a USD 100,000 fee on new H-1B visas for foreign workers will snip just 10-20 basis points from the operating margins of Indian information technology (IT) services companies next fiscal," Crisil said.

26 Sep 2025, 05:18:35 PM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: What is the cost of H-1B visa in Indian rupees?

H-1B Visa News LIVE: The H-1B visa fee, which was originally around a thousand dollars, has increased to $100,000. As a result, employers seeking to sponsor an Indian employee will now need to pay nearly 90 lakh rupees.

26 Sep 2025, 04:46:20 PM IST

H1B Visa News LIVE: How many H-1B visas are issued each year?

H1B Visa News LIVE: Around 65,000 H-1B visas every year, and another 20,000 to those who have obtained master's and higher degrees from the US under a government-mandated limit.

26 Sep 2025, 04:21:35 PM IST

H1B Visa News LIVE: What did US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick say?

H1B Visa News LIVE: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick gave the following details:

“Renewals, first times, the company needs to decide. Is that person valuable enough to have a $100,000 a year payment to the government? Or they should head home, and they should go hire an American," Lutnick said.

“That’s the point of immigration — hire Americans and make sure the people coming in are the top people. Stop the nonsense of letting people just come into this country on these visas that were given away for free. The President is crystal clear. Valuable people only for America. Stop the nonsense,” he added.

26 Sep 2025, 03:39:32 PM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: What do numbers say?

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Between October 2023 and September 2024, four leading IT companies, representing 50% of industry revenue, issued a total of 34,507 H-1B visas. Of these, over 35% were for initial employment, while 65% were for ongoing employment, PTI reported, citing Crisil Intelligence.

26 Sep 2025, 03:13:22 PM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Visa fee hike has ‘caught everyone off guard,’ Jamie Dimon

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said the move by President Donald Trump to hike the fee on H-1B visas “caught everyone off guard," news agency Bloomberg reported.

26 Sep 2025, 02:55:48 PM IST

26 Sep 2025, 02:55:14 PM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Goldman Sachs calls out growth of barriers to movement amid H-1B visa fee hike

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. President John Waldron criticised the increasing barriers to movement imposed by countries worldwide, amid growing concerns among American companies about the Trump administration’s decision to charge $100,000 for a specific type of visa.

“We have a very big global footprint that we need and desire that talent all over the world — and I think the more barriers we put up around the world, the harder it is for companies like ours to do that,” news agency Bloomberg quoted Waldron, who was speaking at an event hosted by the Financial Times in New York.

26 Sep 2025, 02:32:07 PM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: To whom does the fee hike apply to?

H-1B Visa News LIVE: The H-1B visa fee hike applies to individuals entering the US. The order states that it will prioritise high-skilled employees.

26 Sep 2025, 12:38:51 PM IST

26 Sep 2025, 11:22:03 AM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Senators question Amazon’s reliance on H-1B workers

Senators in their letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, the senators wrote: "With all of the homegrown American talent relegated to the sidelines, we find it hard to believe that Amazon cannot find qualified American tech workers to fill these positions."

26 Sep 2025, 10:08:38 AM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Cong MP seeks deferment of education loan repayment for those affected by policy change

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the problems being faced by Indians due to the US imposing a one-time USD 1,00,000 fee on H-1B visas and sought a five-year deferment on repayment of education loans for those who have returned to India without securing an H-1B visa despite having job offers.

In his letter to Modi, Tagore flagged the growing concern among Indian students pursuing higher education in the United States who are facing serious financial distress due to challenges related to the H-1B visa process. (PTI)

26 Sep 2025, 08:50:12 AM IST

26 Sep 2025, 08:19:00 AM IST

26 Sep 2025, 08:05:12 AM IST

26 Sep 2025, 06:45:00 AM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: 'Highly skilled Indians are welcome,' German Envoy invites applications to work

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann welcomed Indian workers in Germany on Wednesday, highlighting the country's stable migration policies.

Ackermann said that Germany stands out with its stable migration policies and offers great job opportunities for Indians in IT, management, science, and technology.

26 Sep 2025, 06:36:02 AM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: American Medical Association urge DHS to exempt physicians from new $100,000 H-1B visa fee

The American Medical Association and 53 leading medical societies has urged the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to exempt physicians from the newly announced $100,000 H-1B visa application fee, the groups said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

26 Sep 2025, 05:46:41 AM IST

26 Sep 2025, 01:18:13 AM IST

26 Sep 2025, 12:21:15 AM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Britain targets tech talent amid US visa fees hike

Britain’s Investment Minister Jason Stockwood emphasised the need to attract international talent to support the Labour government’s growth agenda, taking advantage of the US visa fees impact. He hinted at creating an opportunity for the UK to position itself as an attractive destination for skilled professionals.

Stockwood highlighted that sectors like technology require global talent as a key priority for sustaining growth and innovation.

The comments came amid the US raising visa fees for foreign workers.

Stockwood noted that a government task force is exploring various strategies to ensure the UK remains appealing to international talent. (Bloomberg)

26 Sep 2025, 12:06:16 AM IST

25 Sep 2025, 11:51:11 PM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Senators demand answers on H-1B hiring practices

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Democratic Senator Dick Durbin asked 10 major US employers seeking transparency on their H-1B visa hiring practices.

Requested details: The senators asked companies to disclose:

The number of H-1B workers they employ.

The wages paid to these workers.

Whether American workers were displaced by these hires.

25 Sep 2025, 11:41:43 PM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: US lawmakers question companies over H-1B hiring amid job cuts

US lawmakers asked major firms including Apple, Amazon, and JPMorgan, asking them to explain why they continue hiring thousands of foreign workers on H-1B visas while laying off other employees.

25 Sep 2025, 10:39:06 PM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: UK must get global talent after Trump's visa shock, says British Minister Jason Stockwood

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Britain’s Investment Minister Jason Stockwood stated that the UK must attract international talent to aid the Labour government’s growth plans, particularly after the US increased visa fees for foreign workers.

“We’ve got to make sure, particularly in things like the tech community where global talent is an absolute priority, that we continue to make the UK attractive,” news agency Bloomberg quoted Stockwood.

25 Sep 2025, 10:17:16 PM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Fee hike will impact IT profit margins by 0.20%, says Crisil

H-1B Visa News LIVE: US President Donald Trump's decision to increase fees for H-1B visas will only slightly affect the profit margins of Indian IT companies, by about 0.20 per cent, PTI reported, citing Crisil Intelligence.

"The US decision to impose a USD 100,000 fee on new H-1B visas for foreign workers will snip just 10-20 basis points from the operating margins of Indian information technology (IT) services companies next fiscal," Crisil said.

25 Sep 2025, 10:04:07 PM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: Where do Indians stand?

H-1B Visa News LIVE: India was the biggest recipient of H-1B visas last year, representing 71% of approved beneficiaries, while China was a distant second at 11.7%, according to government data.

25 Sep 2025, 09:52:41 PM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: To whom does the fee hike apply to?

H-1B Visa News LIVE: It only pertains to individuals entering the US. The order states that it will prioritise high-skilled employees.

25 Sep 2025, 09:39:41 PM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: US lawmakers request tech firms to give clarity of H-1B hiring

H-1B Visa News LIVE: US lawmakers have asked major companies like Apple, Amazon, and JPMorgan to explain why they are hiring thousands of foreign workers on H-1B visas even as they cut back on other jobs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

25 Sep 2025, 09:33:32 PM IST

H-1B Visa News LIVE: About H1-B visa

H-1B Visa News LIVE: As per the H-1B visa scheme, 65,000 visas are allocated each year to employers hiring temporary foreign workers in specialised fields, with an extra 20,000 visas set aside for workers with advanced qualifications.

