Sharply criticising recent remarks by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, both close allies of President-elect Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders voiced strong opposition to the H-1B visa program, pushing back against claims also made by other billionaire tech leaders. In a statement released on January 2, Sanders stated, "There has been a lot of discussion lately about the H-1B guest worker program. Elon Musk and a number of other billionaire tech company owners have argued that this federal program is vital to our economy because of the scarcity of highly skilled American engineers and other tech workers. I disagree."

While proponents argue the program addresses a shortage of highly skilled American workers, Sanders characterized it as a tool to replace well-paying domestic jobs with lower-wage foreign labor. Sanders asserted, "The main function of the H-1B visa program is not to hire 'the best and the brightest,' but rather to replace good-paying American jobs with low-wage indentured servants from abroad."

Corporate layoffs and guest worker hiring under scrutiny Sanders highlighted data showing that major corporations utilizing the H-1B program laid off at least 85,000 American workers in 2022 and 2023, while hiring over 34,000 H-1B workers. Tesla, he noted, laid off 7,500 workers, including engineers and software developers, but was approved to employ thousands of H-1B workers. "If there's truly a shortage of skilled workers, why are we seeing these layoffs?" Sanders questioned.

Jobs filled by H-1B workers questioned The senator also raised concerns about the types of roles filled by H-1B workers. He cited examples such as associate accountants earning $58,000 and material planners making $80,000 annually. "These don't sound like highly specialized jobs for the top 0.1 percent," Sanders remarked, countering claims by tech leaders like Elon Musk.

Broader misuse of H-1B program highlighted Sanders pointed out that the program is being used to fill roles such as dog trainers, massage therapists, and English teachers, questioning whether such jobs genuinely require foreign talent. "Can we really not find English teachers in America?" he asked.

Proposed reforms to protect American workers Sanders called for significant reforms to the H-1B program, including raising the minimum wage for guest workers, ensuring they can switch jobs easily, and requiring corporations to prioritize hiring American workers. He also proposed increasing guest worker fees to fund scholarships and job training for American workers. "It should never be cheaper for a corporation to hire a guest worker from overseas than an American worker," Sanders emphasized.

Economic inequality at the core of the debate The senator linked the misuse of the H-1B program to broader issues of economic inequality. “At a time when the richest three people in America own more wealth than the bottom half of our country, we need an economy that works for all, not just the few," Sanders stated.

A call for long-term solutions Sanders urged a focus on strengthening America's education system to produce a well-educated workforce capable of meeting the country's needs in various fields, including technology, healthcare, and skilled trades. "The answer is not to bring in cheap labor from abroad. The answer is to hire qualified American workers first," he concluded.

This latest statement intensifies the debate over the H-1B program, placing pressure on lawmakers and corporations to address concerns about labor practices and economic fairness.

H-1B visa debate heats up ahead of Trump inauguration With just three weeks until Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, the debate over the H-1B visa program for highly skilled foreign professionals has intensified, causing rifts within both Democratic and Republican ranks. The program, which grants 65,000 visas annually, along with an additional 20,000 for those holding advanced US degrees, has become a flashpoint in discussions on immigration and job security.

Trump voices support for H-1B visas President-elect Trump has expressed his backing for the program, stating in an interview with the New York Post, "I've always liked the visas. I have always been in favor of the visas. That's why we have them." His remarks align with his vision of fostering innovation and attracting global talent to the US.

Key advisors advocate for program Two of Trump’s close allies, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who have been selected to lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency, also champion the H-1B program. Both have emphasized its importance in filling critical gaps in specialized industries. “The U.S. falls short in many of the specialized fields," Musk and Ramaswamy argued, highlighting the program’s role in maintaining the country’s competitive edge.