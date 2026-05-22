H-1B visa registrations see 38% drop; Green Card petitions next? US tightens rules for seeking permanent residency

The registrations for H-1B visas in fiscal year 2027 declined by 38 per cent, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) stated on Thursday (May 21). It said 343,981 registrations were made in 2026, which plummeted to 211,600 in 2027.

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"This data is a clear sign that the days of abusing the program with mass, low-wage registrations are over, and that the program is better serving its intended purpose of attracting highly skilled foreign workers and protecting the wages, working conditions, and job opportunities of American workers," the USCIS posted on X.

This year, the Trump administration tightened rules for H-1B visa applications. They included a $100,000 fee on new H-1B via petitions, prioritising "higher-skilled and higher-paid aliens" and social media vetting.

The USCIS said on Thursday that this year’s H-1B season saw "great results" from the administration's "new policies that prioritise America First."

Listing some of those “results”, the agency said, "We’re approving more applicants with advanced degrees and higher salaries — especially those who studied at US universities."

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Also Read | US immigration body can reject requests over invalid sign, still keep the fee

It said, "An overwhelming 71.5% of selected aliens hold a US master’s degree or higher, compared to 57% last year."

Second, it listed "stronger workforce". The USCIS said, "This year, only 17.7% of all selected registrations were in the lowest wage category."

"Restoring integrity" made the third point on the list. It said, "The number of properly submitted registrations plummeted by 38.5%, from 343,981 in fiscal year 2026 to just 211,600 in fiscal year 2027."

Indians make up an estimated 71 per cent of all approved H-1B applications in recent years, according to USCIS data, with China in second place. The major fields include technology, engineering, medicine, and research.

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New rule for Green Card aspirants The US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Friday, May 22: "From now on, an alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply [for ‘Adjustment of Status’], except in extraordinary circumstances."

"This policy allows our immigration system to function as the law intended instead of incentivizing loopholes," the department said.

Also Read | US immigration body can reject requests over invalid sign, still keep the fee

Earlier, the "Adjustment of status" process allowed a person to apply for a Green Card (lawful permanent resident status) while being in the US -- without having to return to their home country to complete visa processing.

For those outside of the US, they would be required to obtain their visa through consular processing.

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But this has now changed. Now, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services will grant ‘Adjustment of Status’ only in extraordinary circumstances, and those wanting a Green Card must return to their home country and apply for one.

The target of this new rule is not illegal aliens but those who come to the US on temporary (nonimmigrant) visas like H-1B, O-1, H-2A/H-2B, B-1, B-2.

This way, migrants won't be able to remain in the United States while awaiting permanent residency.

USCIS Spokesman Zach Kahler said, “When aliens apply from their home country, it reduces the need to find and remove those who decide to slip into the shadows and remain in the US illegally after being denied residency.”

The spokesperson clarified, "Nonimmigrants, like students, temporary workers, or people on tourist visas, come to the US for a short time and for a specific purpose. Our system is designed for them to leave when their visit is over. Their visit should not function as the first step in the Green Card process."

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"The law allows the majority of these cases to be handled by the State Department at US consular offices abroad and frees up limited USCIS resources to focus on processing other cases that fall under its purview, including visas for victims of violent crime and human trafficking, naturalization applications, and other priorities. The law was written this way for a reason, and despite the fact that it has been ignored for years, following it will help make our system fairer and more efficient," the spokesperson said.

Having a Green Card (officially known as a Permanent Resident Card allows you to live and work permanently in the United States

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in