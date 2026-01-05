H-1B visa renewal, delay: Can Indians apply from Dubai? This Redditor's experience may offer hope

An Indian national took to social media last week to share in detail their experience of renewing the H-1B visa as a resident of Dubai. In contrast to the widespread concern and fear about the possible denial of visas in the Trump era, the Reddit user's experience may offer a sigh of relief for several applicants. Here's what the Reddit user said:

The person stated that they applied for an H-1B visa as an Indian citizen with a Dubai residency visa. The user put a disclaimer, saying, "Yes, you can apply [for H-1B visa] in countries other than your home country as long as you hold a valid residency permit of that country [Dubai in this case]."

They said that in Dubai, officials check the Emirates ID. The user, however, advised scheduling the interview in the home country.

Is it true that one can apply for an H-1B visa from a location other than their home country?

Yes. Under US visa rules, one can apply for an H-1B visa from a country other than their home country; however, the recent US Department of State policy strongly advises applicants to apply in their country of nationality or residence.

The US Department of State’s advisory on visa interview location requirements states: "Applicants for US non-immigrant visas should schedule their visa interview at the US embassy or consulate in their country of nationality or residence."

"Applicants applying outside of these jurisdictions might find it more difficult to qualify, and fees paid are non-refundable," the department stated in its update on 12 December 2025.

What happened next for the Reddit user? The social media user said they applied for an H-1B visa renewal at the US consulate in Dubai (since they had a Dubai residency visa).

They chose to appear for the H-1B renewal interview at the US Consulate in Dubai after their original interview appointment in India was postponed from 15 December to 9 March, as per a Reddit post.

"My initial appointment was in India on Dec 15 but was moved to March 9, so I decided to go through this route," the user said.

View full Image The Reddit user's post.

Sharing their experience, the Reddit user said the process in Dubai was simple and straightforward. "Starting with the security check, where they allow you to keep your phone and keys for free. It wasn’t crowded at all -maybe due to short staff as many were on holiday," the Reddit post read.

Once inside the office, it’s a three-step process at separate counters, while the wait time for each was "hardly 5 minutes," the user explained. The "three-step process" included a passport, an i797 and Emirates ID check, biometrics and an interview.

The user was asked to provide a photo and also have one taken on the spot, since they had an old picture. They also said that the applicant must carry cash and a card inside.

The user also detailed the conversation they had with the Visa Officer (VO) at the consulate. As per the Reddit post, here's how it went:

"VO: Hi, good morning

Me: Morning!

VO: Can I have your passport and i797 please

Me: Handed passport & i797

VO: How is your day going so far

Me: Going good, how about yours!

VO: Going great, is this your first H1B or renewal?

Me: It’s a renewal

He asked for old passport with expired visa stamp. Handed it to him.

VO: I see you work at XX, we get a lot of people from this company.

VO: How long have you been in the US for?

Me: Since 2019, went there for masters

VO: That’s cool. Where did you study?

Me: XX university in YY location

VO: That’s nice where do you work now?

Me: I’m in XX now

VO: What do you work as?

Me: I’m a product manager

VO: So what is your role in the company?

Me: told in 1-2 lines

VO: That sounds like a fun job. Do you enjoy working there?

Me: Oh yes it’s great

VO: Is your green card in processing?

Me: No

VO: What’s your current salary?

Me: Told salary

VO: Do you have any dependents with you?

Me: Nope

VO: How long have you been working for the company?

Me: Around 1.5 years now

** they had handed a “know your rights” brochure before the interview during biometrics **

VO: I see you got the brochure did you get a chance to read it

Me: Very briefly

VO: What did you learn from it

Me: Said random 1-2 lines

VO: Ok nice. Does your family stay here in Dubai?

Me: Yes they live here

VO: What do your parents do?

Me: Told their jobs

VO: Ok great. Here is your old passport back. Your visa has been approved. Have a great day and happy new year

VO: Your passport should be ready for pick up in 5-7 business days (handed me a green slip)

Me: Great thank you happy new year"

The user said no questions were asked about social media. "I had mentioned Facebook and Instagram on DS160, she added.

H-1B visa appointment delays A sudden shift in US immigration processing left thousands of Indian tech professionals in limbo. Pre-scheduled H-1B visa interviews, originally set for late December, have been abruptly postponed—in some cases by several months — as the Trump administration rolls out stringent new background and social media screening norms.