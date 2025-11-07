H-1B visa news: Trump administration launches probe into 175 potential abuses of visa program to protect American jobs

Amid Donald Trump's crackdown on H-1B visa to protect American jobs, the administration has launched and investigation into 175 potential abuses of the visa program.

According to Fox New, the Department of Labor (DOL) launched Project Firewall in September after signing a proclamation that imposed a $100,000 one-time fee on H-1B visa petitions, to look into potential abuse to protect American jobs.

Department of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer told the news outlet that the Labor Department is using every resource currently at its disposal to put a stop to H-1B visa abuse.

However, the Department of Labor did not provide other details related to investigations.

"For the first time, I am personally certifying investigations into suspected violations to better protect American jobs,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Chavez-DeRemer said that DOL is using every resource at its disposal to put a stop to H-1B abuse and protect American Jobs.

“Under the leadership of @POTUS, we’ll continue to invest in our workforce and ensure high-skilled job opportunities go to American Workers FIRST!,” she added.

On September 19, the Trump administration imposed the new $100,000 fee (approx INR 88 lakhs) on new H-1B petitions, which the companies pay to sponsor applicants. The proclamation announced ‘restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers’.

Later, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) clarified that the USD 100,000 fee will not apply to applicants seeking a ‘change of status’ or 'extension of stay'.

However, the move also prompted legal action by unions, employers and religious organisations in a federal court in California.

The White House had said that the share of IT workers in the H-1B program grew from 32 percent in Fiscal Year (FY) 2003 to an average of over 65 percent in the last 5 fiscal years and claimed that some of the most prolific H-1B employers were consistently IT outsourcing companies.

As pert the USCIS, Indians make up an estimated 71 per cent of all approved H-1B applications in recent years.

Last month, Warren Harris, the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Technologies, had said that the fee hike has no short-term impact on the firm.