H-1B visa update: What is Project Firewall? How will this ‘America-first’ policy impact Indians with US work permit?

The US Department of Labor on Friday announced the launch of Project Firewall, an H-1B enforcement initiative that aims to protect the rights, wages, and jobs of skilled American workers. The announcement came the same day President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a $100,000 fee for H-1B applications.

What is Project Firewall? Under the Project Firewall, the employers must prioritise qualified Americans when hiring and they will be held accountable in case the H-1B visa process is abused.

Speaking about it, US Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer said, “The Trump Administration is standing by our commitment to end practices that leave Americans in the dust. As we reestablish economic dominance, we must protect our most valuable resource: the American worker. Launching Project Firewall will help us ensure no employers are abusing H-1B visas at the expense of our workforce.”

“By rooting out fraud and abuse, the Department of Labor and our federal partners will ensure that highly skilled jobs go to Americans first.”

Five things to know about the Project Firewall: Under federal law, the Department of Labor will conduct investigations of employers through Project Firewall to ensure they follow H-1B rules. The Secretary of Labor will be personally involved in approving these investigations.

This step uses the Secretary’s authority if reasonable cause exists that an H-1B employer is not following the rules.

Secretary-certified investigations, as well as other H-1B-related probes, are important tools under Project Firewall to hold employers accountable and protect the rights of American workers.

If employers break the rules, they could have to pay back wages, face fines, or be banned from using the H-1B program for a set time.

The department will work with other government agencies, as allowed by law. They aim to fight discrimination against American workers and ensure that the law is fully enforced using the federal government’s resources.

How will Project Firewall impact Indians? The stricter laws will surely affect the Indian and other foreign nationals who are in the United States with H1-B visas or applying for them, but the full extent of the impact is still unclear.