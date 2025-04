H-1B visa: US Immigration lawyer shares what to ‘watch out’ for lottery; warns of fraud calls

Immigration alert: With Donald Trump administration's mass deportations, and visa revocation of international students on the rise, a US immigration lawyer recently warned visa holders of fraud calls, and shared a list on what to watch out for, while filing for H-1B Visa lottery.

“Be cautious of emails or calls claiming to be from the “Indian Consulate,” US immigration lawyer Rajiv Khanna posted on LinkedIn.

The lawyer further shared his own experience of receiving a fraud call from the Indian consulate in the United States, falsely notifying individuals about visa revocations.

Khanna claimed that despite being a US citizen, he had received fraud calls. Earlier, the Indian Embassy in US had warned citizens to be alert of fraud calls.

Immigration lawyer Rajiv Khanna’s alert

Indian Embassy in US warns against fraud calls In March 2024, the Indian Embassy in the US issued an advisory warning against fraudulent phone calls, where scammers impersonate embassy officials to deceive people.

According to the advisory, the fraudsters have been spoofing the embassy’s phone numbers, including the official line (202-939-7000), to make it appear as though the calls are coming from the embassy.

What are the fraud calls The calls falsely claim that there are issues with the individual's passport, visa, or immigration documents, and demand money to "fix" the problem—threatening deportation or imprisonment if payment is not made, stated the release.

What to watch out for in H-1B visa lottery

Cut off dates for EB2, EB3, EB4 and EB5 Visa categories

Category India Other countries EB-1 Feb 2, 2022 Current date EB-2 Jan 1, 2013 June 22, 2023 EB-3 Apr 5, 2013 Jan 1, 2023 EB-3 (other workers) Apr 5, 2013 May 22, 2021 EB-4 No information available No information available EB-5 (Unreserved) May 1, 2019 Current date

The change in cut off dates for Indian EB5 visa applicants means that those who filed on or before May 1, 2019, are now eligible to move forward in the process.

