H-1B visa: Will US double quota amid Trump's $100,000 fee shock? Lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi reintroduces HIRE Act

Amid US President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigrants and H-1B visas, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Illinois, has announced the reintroduction of the HIRE Act to increase the number of H-1B visas available each year from 65,000 to 130,000.

The legislation — High-Skilled Immigration Reform for Employment (HIRE Act) — which seeks to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to expand the availability of H-1B non-immigrant visas — aims to expand access to high-skilled talent from around the world, while growing the domestic workforce.

The bill has been supported by ITServe Alliance, the association of IT services organizations.

“To build the jobs and industries of tomorrow, America must stay at the forefront of innovation by strengthening our own workforce while continuing to welcome top talent from around the globe,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

The Congressman says that the HIRE Act advances both goals by boosting STEM education in elementary and secondary schools and by expanding the annual supply of H-1B visas to 130,000.

He further stated that by ensuring employers can recruit the skilled workers they need, they can create good-paying jobs and secure America’s leadership in the technologies of the future.

Earlier this week, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated that Trump does not support American workers being replaced and is committed to protecting American jobs.

She added that Trump has a nuanced, commonsense approach on the H-1B visa issue.

On September 19, Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 (approximately ₹88 lakh) one-time fee on H-1B visa, which companies pay to sponsor applicants. The proclamation announced ‘restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers.

Later, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) clarified that the USD 100,000 fee will not apply to applicants seeking a ‘change of status’ or 'extension of stay'.

Following the announcement, the Department of Labor (DOL) also launched Project Firewall to look into 175 potential abuses of the H-1B visa programme to protect American jobs.

According to the USCIS, Indians comprise an estimated 71% of all approved H-1B applications in recent years.

Earlier this month, in a keynote address to a business gathering at a Saudi investment conference, Trump defended his stance on H-1B visas, but hinted at making rare exception for Saudi investors, saying they can bring their own workers to the US who in turn can teach Americans.