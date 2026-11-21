The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating a suspected breach of its National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a nationwide database used by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to share criminal justice information, CNN reported.

Two people briefed on the investigation told CNN that the database had apparently been compromised by hackers. The discovery of the intrusion in recent days marks the second reported breach involving an FBI system in recent months.

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The NCIC is one of the key information-sharing systems used by law enforcement agencies across the US. It stores and provides access to information on arrest warrants, criminal histories and background checks.

A former FBI official who led investigations into cybercriminal groups told CNN that the database was critical to day-to-day policing, with officers across the country relying on it to identify wanted fugitives and check outstanding warrants.

The official warned that the concern extended beyond the possible exposure of sensitive information to the potential compromise of the accuracy of records used by law enforcement officers.

Second breach involving FBI systems in recent months The suspected NCIC intrusion is the latest in a series of cybersecurity incidents that have raised concerns among US officials.

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In September, a digital extortion group known as ShinyHunters breached an FBI jobs website, compromising information belonging to current and former bureau employees.

The latest incident comes amid a series of high-profile disruptions affecting US institutions and technology infrastructure. These include a global outage affecting hundreds of millions of Microsoft users and a nationwide halt to air travel that disrupted more than 18,000 flights.

CNN also reported that recent cybersecurity concerns have involved outages affecting banks, the National Security Agency and the Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic control system.

FBI director had touted cybersecurity efforts The latest suspected intrusion emerged as the Trump administration sought to address concerns over the country's cybersecurity preparedness.

FBI Director Kash Patel, meanwhile, in a post on X said that the FBI was taking fight to cyber criminals around the world through "Operation Winter Shield".

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"Through Operation Winter Shield, we're going on offense against cyber threats, strengthening our nation's defenses, and working with our partners to protect American businesses, government systems, and critical infrastructure," he said.