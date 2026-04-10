‘Had the chance, took it': Tyler Robinson’s chilling message to boyfriend on day of Charlie Kirk killing

Tyler Robinson had allegedly left a message for his boyfriend before he went to shoot Charlie Kirk, ABC News reported. Tyler Robinson is accused of shooting the right-wing political activist at a Utah university campus last September, in a crime that rocked America and sent waves of grief through right-wing political circles.

In the message, revealed by the unsealed court documents, Robinson allegedly told his boyfriend that he had the opportunity to “take out” Charlie Kirk and that he “took it.”

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“I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it,” he said.

How it unfolded on day of killing - ‘I'm likely dead' On September 10, 2025, the day Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk, he sent a text to his boyfriend which read: “drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard.”

During the interrogation, Tyler Robinson's boyfriend said he looked under his keyboard and found a handwritten letter.

In the letter, Robinson apologised to his boyfriend, while revealing that he left home that morning “on a mission.”

The letter read: “If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text.”

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“I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you. I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary,” it read.

Meanwhile, investigators probing the murder of Charlie Kirk cannot connect the bullet that killed him with the rifle they believe the sole suspect used, US court papers filed by the defense show.

“The defense has been provided with an ATF summary report which indicates that the ATF was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson,” a court document dated March 27 said.

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Lawyers also queried DNA evidence being presented in the case, which the ATF and FBI said could consist of “mixtures of up to 'five or more' individuals”.

The killing of Charlie Kirk Charlie Kirk was shot in his neck when he was attending an event at the Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. His shocking death was captured on video.

While Robinson fled, he turned himself in a few days later after his family reportedly persuaded hi to do so.