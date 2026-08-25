Hakeem Jeffries breaks silence on Jared Kushner meeting, vows ‘Trump cartel’ accountability | Video

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has publicly addressed his recent private meeting with Jared Kushner, saying he agreed to speak with the president’s son-in-law about the US affordability crisis while making clear that Democrats would continue to hold the Trump administration accountable.

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In a video posted on X, Jeffries said he wanted to address what he called the “Jared Kushner situation” after reports emerged that the two had met privately in New York. Jeffries said Kushner “asked for a meeting” and that he agreed to sit down with him to discuss the economic pressures facing Americans.

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Jeffries used the opportunity to draw a distinction between engaging in discussions and compromising on his opposition to President Donald Trump and his administration.

“I wanted to talk about the affordability crisis that exists — that is not a hoax,” Jeffries said, appearing to take a swipe at Trump.

Hakeem Jeffries says no one will get a pass While explaining why he agreed to the meeting, Jeffries stressed that Democrats would continue pursuing accountability against members of the Trump administration and its allies.

“No one is going to get a pass,” Jeffries said, adding that he intends to hold “every single member of the Trump cartel accountable…on day one,” presumably if Democrats regain control of the House after the midterm elections.

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Without identifying specific individuals, Jeffries said anyone who is “stealing from…shortchanging…or screwing over the American people,” would face scrutiny.

The comments come as Democrats prepare for the 2026 midterm elections, with control of the House expected to be a central political battleground.

What happened at the Jeffries-Kushner meeting? The New York Times reported on Sunday, citing five people familiar with the matter, that Jeffries and Kushner held a private meeting in New York City to discuss possible areas of common ground.

The meeting was reportedly organised through a mutual friend. According to the report, the discussions included housing, immigration and the cost of living.

Jared Kushner also reportedly encouraged Jeffries to meet with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

Jeffries' public comments appear to confirm that the meeting took place, while framing the encounter as an opportunity to discuss issues affecting Americans rather than an indication of a political alliance.

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Jeffries highlights battles with Trump administration Jeffries also pointed to the issues on which House Democrats have opposed Trump and congressional Republicans, including immigration enforcement by ICE, tariffs, Medicaid and what he described as a “reckless war of choice in Iran”.

He also highlighted changes within the administration, saying: “Pam Bondi is gone, Kristi Noem is gone, and we’re just getting started.”

Also Read | White House takes swipe at Jeffries, Schumer before Trump signs funding bill

The remarks underline Jeffries' broader message that Democrats intend to continue challenging Trump even while engaging with figures close to the administration on issues where they believe discussions could be productive.

Democratic criticism over Kushner meeting The meeting has nevertheless prompted criticism from some prominent Democratic supporters and progressive commentators, who questioned the decision to meet Kushner privately.

Tommy Vietor, a co-founder of Crooked Media and former Obama White House staffer, criticised the encounter, writing: “Jared Kushner has no actual government job; he just uses his family connections to get money from gulf autocrats and fund corrupt deals. The only way Rep. Jeffries should work with him is with demands for documents and subpoenas.”

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The criticism reflects concerns among some Democrats that engaging with Trump allies could blur the party's opposition to the administration.

Jeffries, however, has sought to portray the meeting as part of his effort to address issues such as housing and affordability while maintaining that Democrats will continue to scrutinise the Trump administration and pursue accountability.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.