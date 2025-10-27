Halloween 2025: History, traditions, and why it's not a federal holiday in US?

Halloween, observed every October 31, is one of the most popular holidays in the United States, known for costumes, trick-or-treating, and festive decorations. Children and adults alike enjoy dressing up as ghosts, witches, vampires, and pumpkins, and participating in parties and community events.

History of Halloween Ancient origins: Halloween traces back over 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain in what is now Ireland, the UK, and northern France. The Celts celebrated the end of the harvest season on October 31, believing the boundary between the living and the dead was blurred, allowing spirits to roam the earth.

Roman influence: After the Romans conquered Celtic lands, two Roman festivals merged with Samhain: Feralia, honoring the dead, and a celebration for Pomona, the goddess of fruit and trees, which may explain the tradition of apple-related games like bobbing for apples.

Christian influence: In the 8th century, Pope Gregory III designated November 1 as All Saints’ Day (All Hallows’ Day), and October 31 became All Hallows’ Eve, eventually shortened to Halloween. This merged Christian and pagan traditions.

Halloween traditions Costumes and masks: Originally, people wore costumes or masks to ward off spirits or blend in with them. Today, costumes range from scary to fun, from witches and ghosts to pop culture characters.

Trick-or-Treating: This tradition comes from medieval “souling” in Europe, where poor people would go door-to-door offering prayers for the dead in exchange for food. In the US, it evolved into children collecting candy on Halloween.

Jack-o’-Lanterns: Carving pumpkins into lanterns originated from Irish folklore about “Stingy Jack,” a man who tricked the devil. The lanterns were meant to ward off evil spirits.

Games and festivities: Apple bobbing, fortune-telling games, haunted houses, and parties are modern versions of ancient harvest celebrations and superstitions about predicting the future.

Decorations: Homes are decorated with spooky symbols like skeletons, spiders, and witches to celebrate the eerie theme of the holiday.

Modern Halloween Today, Halloween is a mix of ancient rituals, religious observances, and fun, commercialized traditions. While it still keeps its spooky, supernatural roots, it is largely celebrated as a time for community gatherings, costumes, and candy in many countries, especially the United States.

Is Halloween a federal holiday? Despite its popularity, Halloween is not a federal holiday, meaning federal employees do not get the day off. Schools, banks, and many private companies often follow federal holiday schedules, but Halloween is generally treated as a regular working day.

When Halloween falls In 2025, Halloween falls on Friday (October 31), the first time in over a decade it lands on a Friday. In 2026, it will be on a Saturday. Regardless of the day of the week, Halloween always occurs on October 31.

What is a federal holiday? A federal holiday is a day recognized by the US government as a paid day off for federal employees. For a day to become a federal holiday, it must be enacted into law by Congress and signed by the President.

Halloween has never been designated a federal holiday, even though it is widely celebrated across the country.

How Americans celebrate Halloween Although not a federal holiday, Halloween is enthusiastically celebrated nationwide:

-Children dress in “creepy” costumes, including ghosts, witches, vampires, skeletons, and pumpkins.

-Trick-or-treating remains a central tradition, with kids visiting homes for candy.

-Parties and community events feature masks, costumes, and spooky decorations.

-Over time, Halloween has become a cherished part of American culture, enjoyed by people of all ages.

Federal holidays in the United States The US recognizes 11 federal holidays, commemorating significant historical events and national observances:

-New Year's Day (January 1)

-Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. (Third Monday in January)

-Washington’s Birthday/Presidents Day (Third Monday in February)

-Memorial Day (Last Monday in May)

-Juneteenth National Independence Day (June 19)

-Independence Day (July 4)

-Labor Day (First Monday in September)

-Columbus Day/Indigenous People's Day (Second Monday in October)

-Veterans Day (November 11)

-Thanksgiving Day (Fourth Thursday in November)

-Christmas Day (December 25)

Additionally, federal employees in Washington, D.C., get a day off for presidential inaugurations every four years.

