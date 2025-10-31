Halloween terror attack plot foiled, FBI arrests multiple in Michigan: Kash Patel

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel said in a social media post that his investigation agency has arrested multiple people, thwarting a violent attack over the Halloween weekend in Michigan. Kash Patel didn't release further information about how many people were arrested, but said more information would be coming.

“This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come. Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland,” Kash Patel informed.

According to The Associated Press, the law enforcement effort appeared to be in the Detroit area. In the Dearborn area, FBI and state police vehicles were spotted in a neighborhood near Fordson High School. An investigator was seen walking out of a house, grabbing some items from an FBI evidence truck and returning inside.

Dearborn Police said in a social media post that the department was made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the city on Friday, October 31, and assured residents that there is no threat to the community.

In a separate incident in May, the FBI arrested Ammar Said, who had allegedly spent months planning an attack on a US Army facility in suburban Detroit on behalf of the Islamic State (IS) group. He said he did not know the individuals he believed were his accomplices were actually undercover FBI agents.

A video on social media also showed some federal agents storming into a house on Middle Point Street in Dearborn in connection with the Halloween weekend terror plot.

According to some social media reports, neighbors in the area described being “jolted awake by loud bangs and flashing lights as heavily armed agents surrounded the property and moved in.”